2 Players Who Could Fix the Cubs’ Outfield Depth Issue

It has been quite the offseason for the Chicago Cubs, who have not only reinforced their bullpen but also added a 2x Silver Slugger to the infield and traded for another arm for the starting rotation.

The 2026 roster is looking nearly set, although they could benefit from an additional player or two in the outfield.

After Kyle Tucker's departure to the Los Angeles Dodgers and trading away top prospect Owen Caissie in order to retain starting pitcher Edward Cabrera, their outfield is looking depleted. Not to worry, there are a couple of players who could step into the role quite nicely.

Mike Tauchman and Jonathon Long both have a history with the Cubs. Tauchman suited up for the Cubs in 2023 and 2024 before becoming a free agent, where he then joined the White Sox. Long, on the other hand, has yet to make his debut, but has been in their farm system since 2022.

Both the veteran and potential rookie could be ideal fits to help out in the field. Right now, Seiya Suzuki will be the glove on defense, but he's not exactly known for his defensive qualities and is better suited in a DH role.

Reunion with Mike Tauchman

Tauchman's time in the majors has been full of highs and lows, as it started out fairly rocky when playing Colorado. In 2022, he didn't play in the United States; instead, he went overseas to Korea, where he excelled, and that is when the Cubs picked him up.

The now 35-year-old spent two years with the ballclub, where he batted .250 with an OPS of .730. It seems unlikely that he would be in contention for a Silver Slugger this year, but to have his bat as the No. 7 man in the hitting lineup would be ideal.

2025 was even better for him as he excelled for the cross-town rivals. Tauchman posted the second-best season of his career, and best since 2019, as he slugged .400 while batting nearly .265. The Cubs know what they will get with Tauchman, and since his return from Korea, he has been as consistent as the team could hope for.

Debut for Jonathon Long

If someone has followed along with Long, it might come as a surprise that he is listed as a potential outfielder since the bulk of his career has been at first and third base.

However, the Cubs are loaded in the infield, and if he were able to transition to the outfield, which he has played in the minors (nearly 200 innings), his debut would come much sooner.

Cubs No. 6 prospect Jonathon Long is coming off a huge season in AAA-Iowa.



2025:

.305/.404/.479 — 131 wRC+

140 G | 20 HR | 86 R | 91 RBI

90.9 EV | 47.1 HH% | 10.1 Barrel%



Very patient at the plate, doesn’t chase or whiff, limits strikeouts, and will take his walks. pic.twitter.com/oVQPo0L85v — Carson Wolf (@TheWrigleyWire) January 16, 2026

Last season, he spent all of his time in Triple-A and excelled at the plate. In 140 games, he slashed .305/.404/.479 and batted in 91 runners to complement 20 home runs and 79 drawn walks.

Bringing Tauchman back to the right side of Chicago would be a smart move by Jed Hoyer and Craig Counsell. Then, with Long in their back pocket, they have plenty of options moving forward.

