Cubs Insider Isn’t Convinced Matt Shaw Will Succeed in New Role

The Cubs expect to be solid at third base this season, thanks to the January addition of two-time World Series Champion Alex Bregman to the roster.

But Bregman joining the team presents questions for other players, especially last season’s Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw.

Shaw is confident he’ll be able to step into an outfield role, but baseball analyst Bruce Levine isn’t so sure. “It's a lot to expect the guy to be [an] accomplished player at multiple positions, at his experience level,” Levine said Monday on The Score Chicago.

Shaw biting off a lot, per Levine

Levine explained that Shaw is looking at this season and his expected positional move as opportunities. The analyst says that because he played outfield when he was younger, Shaw hopes repetition will bring back some of his skills.

“I think he's a baseball athlete that can do that, but honestly, it's biting off an awful lot, especially for a guy that's still trying to prove himself as a hitter in the major leagues,” Levine said. “I think there's an awful lot going on. I think he's all about challenges, and I think he'll respond to that, but I just think there's a lot at this point.”

Shaw wasn’t leading The Athletic’s list of MLB athletes likely to be traded during spring training, but he did get one vote.

The Maryland alum was drafted in the first round of the 2023 MLB Amateur Draft by the Cubs, but didn’t debut until last season. He spent the year playing primarily third base, where he recorded a 97.7% fielding accuracy over 124 games. Shaw also made four appearances at second in 2025 and maintained a perfect fielding percentage at the position.

Chicago Cubs player Matt Shaw | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Potential role models for Shaw

If Shaw is successful in his move to the outfield, he’ll be far from the first MLB athlete to do so. Though it’s more common to see an infielder become an outfielder than the reverse, it’s not an easy feat by any means.

The most notable athlete to shift from infield to outfield recently is probably Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. Signed by the White Sox as a free agent in 2015 before being traded to San Diego the following season, Tatis Jr. was also the No. 1 pick in the 2017 Dominican Winter League Draft.

The 27-year-old is a two-time Golden Glove winner, receiving the accolade in 2023 and 2025 for his prowess in the outfield.

San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) in the dugout in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Tatis Jr. started out at shortstop when he debuted with San Diego in 2019, but moved to the outfield in 2021, playing both right and center field. This season, Tatis Jr. is projected to be the sixth-best outfielder in the league, behind Aaron Judge (Yankees), Juan Soto (Mets), former Cub Kyle Tucker (Dodgers), Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks) and Ronald Acuña Jr. (Braves).

The Dodgers’ Mookie Betts moved around the field similarly to Tatis Jr. when he played in Boston. Betts was drafted by the Red Sox in the fifth round of the 2011 MLB Amateur Draft but didn’t make his debut for three more seasons.

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Originally a shortstop and second baseman, Betts bounced around between the outfield and infield during his first MLB season in 2014, but was largely blocked at the position by veteran Dustin Pedroia. Since his debut, Betts has appeared in 1,220 games as an outfielder compared to 347 as an infielder. He’s played 1,022 games in right field, 229 at shortstop, 223 in center field, and 118 at second base.

Betts is a six-time Golden Glove winner in the outfield, but also notably received the 2025 Fielding Bible Award as a shortstop. He’s one player demonstrating how valuable a wide skillset can be.

If Shaw can tap into his former outfield skills, he could solve the Cubs’ existing question of a fourth outfielder. Depending on his success, he could even become an impressive story like Tatis Jr. and Betts.

Only time will tell.

