Cubs' Jameson Taillon Claps Back Perfectly at Heckler After Spring Training Home Run

The Chicago Cubs got started with spring training this week, and things began with a bang on Wednesday when new superstar Alex Bregman crushed a home run off Jameson Taillon during live batting practice.

Naturally, as fans commonly do, especially at this time of year, Taillon was getting trolled online for giving up the deep ball to Bregman, with fans saying he was already in "midseason form" in a reference to his inconsistency over the years.

Rather than letting it get under his skin, however, Taillon was able to see the humor in it and put out a post on his own X account directed at those who had negative things to say online on Wednesday.

Taillon's response to Cubs fans was perfectly hilarious

"That’s my sign to log off for the season," he wrote with a laughing emoji. "[I] felt great about my work today, and where I’m at on February 11th. P.S. twitter trolls- mid season form isn’t a diss when you give up 3 runs or less in 19 of 23 starts, and start meaningful playoff games."

While Taillon is, of course, just having some fun, he's also not wrong in terms of what he was down the stretch for Chicago and in the postseason. The veteran returned from injury late in the year to post a 1.57 ERA and 0.90 WHIP in his final six starts with a record of 4-1 and kept it going in October.

He had a 2.25 ERA across two postseason starts and helped in every way he could, an end to the year that the team hopes carries over into this year.

Cubs could benefit massively from big season for Taillon

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jameson Taillon | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

If Taillon could get back to the 2024 version of himself when he made 28 starts and had a 3.27 ERA, 1.131 WHIP and a 2.3 bWAR, the boost it would give the starting rotation would be absolutely huge.

There's no reason to think he's not capable of doing just that now that he is fully healthy, and while it can be fun to overreact to some spring training action, giving up a home run to one of the best hitters in baseball on the first day of camp is not worth panicking over.

It should be a special ride for Chicago this season, and chances are both Bregman and Taillon are going to play a huge part in making it happen.

