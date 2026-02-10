MLB Insider Reveals Cubs Still Working on One More Free Agency Move

The Chicago Cubs have already had an extremely exciting offseason, but it turns out they may still not be done making huge moves.

Following a winter which has seen them rebuild the bullpen, add a new ace in a blockbuster trade, and land a new superstar on the highest AAV they have ever awarded in a contract, most believe the big moves are done with spring training now getting started.

However, one name they have been linked to over and over still remains available, and it seems things are coming to a close. Chicago has been continuously connected to free agent ace Zac Gallen, and according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, things are coming to a close there.

Cubs still linked to Zac Gallen as time runs out

Talks are heating up for starter Zac Gallen, the best remaining free agent on the market.

Teams showing the most interest: San Diego Padres, Baltimore Orioles, Chicago Cubs, Arizona Diamondbacks. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 10, 2026

Chicago remains linked alongside other teams that have been connected throughout, including a reunion with the Arizona Diamondbacks, as well as two other pitcher-needy teams, the San Diego Padres and Baltimore Orioles.

The most interesting part of the Gallen sweepstakes, though, might just be the question of why the guy still remains available despite being linked to various teams throughout the winter. Sure, he is coming off a rough year, but he's still young and has been one of the most consistent pitchers in baseball over the last half-decade.

It does feel like the right-hander still has a very healthy market, and as pitchers and catchers get set to report this week, Gallen is going to need to make his decision sooner than later if he wants to be ready for the start of the season.

Will the Cubs end up signing Gallen?

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Ultimately, there is clearly something to these Gallen rumors for them to still be going on nearly three months in, and Chicago has interest in adding even more pitching than they already have.

Whether or not they actually sign him likely comes down to how many years they are willing to commit to, and is likely the same reason he is still available. Gallen going back to the Diamondbacks has always been the most likely outcome. However, the Cubs are very much still in the conversation.

It seems like a true coin flip at this juncture if Gallen winds up pitching at Wrigley Field, but the longer this goes, the better the chances he could wind up taking a one-year deal in Chicago to prove himself and hit free agency again next winter.

