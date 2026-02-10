Jameson Taillon Weighs In on the Cubs' Rotation Depth and Playoff Potential

By October of last season, the Chicago Cubs were back in the postseason for the first time since 2020. But their starting rotation was against the wall.

Injuries swallowed up the depth that Chicago thought it had built the previous offseason. Losing left-hander Justin Steele for most of the season hurt. The Cubs also lost their trade deadline piece, Michael Soroka, for most of the final two months of the regular season. Shota Imanaga was never quite the same after his month-long stint on the injured list, and Jameson Taillon missed time with a calf strain and groin strain.

Ultimately, the rotation simply didn't have enough pieces to get Chicago past the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Division Series.

As the Cubs prepare to begin spring training in Mesa, Ariz., one of last year's holdover starters believes that Chicago has assembled the depth to be able to handle a 162-game season and a playoff run.

Jameson Taillon talks Cubs starting pitching depth

Chicago Cubs pitcher Jameson Taillon. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Taillon is in the final year of his contract with Chicago. So, there's a sense of urgency for the right-hander to help the Cubs get it right and get back to the World Series for the first time in a decade. He told MLB.com that he really likes the depth the Cubs have assembled this offseason.

“There’s a lot of depth,” Taillon said. “There’s probably eight, nine guys that you should feel good about starting a big league game. I think, for us, [the goal] is to have eight, nine guys you feel comfortable pitching in the playoffs and starting in the playoffs.”

“I feel amazing about the crew we have here,” Taillon added. “But obviously, if there’s a deal that makes sense, they’d be crazy not to look at it and see if they can make us better. I know [the front office is] always doing that, but I feel pretty good about what we have here. This is the deepest crew we’ve had since I’ve been here, and we were a playoff team last year. So we have to feel really good about it.”

MORE: Alex Bregman Gets Cubs Fans Buzzing With 5-Word Tweet

Taillon should be in the rotation come opening day, along with Matthew Boyd, Cade Horton, Imagana and Edward Cabrera. The Cubs acquired Cabrera in a trade last month that cost them young outfielder Owen Caissie, along with two other prospects. But beyond that projected starting five, the Cubs have plenty of reinforcements.

Edward Cabrera | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Colin Rea swung into the starting rotation when needed and had a long history as a starter in Milwaukee. Javier Assad has been a starter off and on for the Cubs the past few seasons. Plus, there is Steele, who had a revision procedure on his left arm last May. That same arm required a full reconstruction in 2017. He should be ready to return to the rotation at some point in 2026.

That's eight starters, but those aren't the only Cubs who have starting experience. Former first-round pick Jordan Wicks and former top prospect Ben Brown, now in the bullpen, both have experience starting games for Chicago.

It's an embarrassment of depth, and something Taillon hopes he doesn't have to lean on in his final season under contract. He went 11-7 with a 3.68 ERA last season.

The latest Chicago Cubs News

3 Players Who Can Crack the Cubs Squad as Non-Roster Invitees Announced

Cubs Sign Nine-Year MLB Journeyman to Minor League Deal

Cubs Fans Will Love Alex Bregman’s Latest Quote on Challenging Dodgers

Cubs Former Reliever Inks Contract with American League Contender