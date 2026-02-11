Multiple Cubs Players Miss Camp Arrival Due to Visa Issues

Major League Baseball pitchers and catchers began reporting to their respective facilities in Arizona and Florida on Tuesday to begin 2026 Spring Training.

The Chicago Cubs pitchers and catchers held their first practice on Wednesday, but three players were delayed due to visa issues, per manager Craig Counsell.

Right-handed pitcher Javier Assad (Mexico), and catchers Moisés Ballesteros (Venezuela) and Christian Bethancourt (Panama) are “expected shortly” at Sloan Park.

Immigration and MLB

Concerns were raised about the second Trump Administration’s immigration policies and how they would affect athletes back in March, when the country announced over 40 new travel bans.

In July, the Major League Baseball Players Association advised international players to keep immigration documents on hand at all times after the Trump Administration announced a new travel ban the month prior.

Just six months later, we saw why. Korean Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee was briefly detained Jan. 21 at Los Angeles International Airport due to missing paperwork.

“The matter was quickly clarified with the appropriate authorities, and he has since been cleared to continue his travel,” a statement from San Francisco said. “We appreciate the professionalism of all parties involved.”

Weeks later, immigrant visa processing is now shut down indefinitely for 75 countries, including the Dominican Republic, Venezuela and Cuba. In 2025, those three countries accounted for 189 active players, or 71.3% of all international MLB athletes (265).

We didn’t see a huge impact from the initial 40-country travel ban. Tampa Bay did have to place designated hitter Yandy Díaz on the restricted list for last season’s home opener against the Rangers, but it was due to passport renewal issues and there was no confirmed connection.

This season, the Cubs currently have nine international athletes on their active roster, including Miguel Amaya (Panama), Edward Cabrera and Kevin Alcántara (Dominican Republic), Shota Imanaga and Seiya Suzuki (Japan), Daniel Palencia and Pedro Ramirez (Venezuela).

Bethancourt is technically inactive but was among the 18 non-roster athletes invited to Mesa.

Notably, Assad and Bethancourt’s respective home nations of Mexico and Panama are not among the 75 countries with shut-down visa processing. Palencia, who was named as the team’s closer Wednesday and is also from Panama, has no reported visa issues.

The Cubs aren’t the only team experiencing these problems.

Atlanta Braves right-hander and Venezuelan Robert Suarez also has yet to report to camp, per Mark Bowman.

Robert Suarez will arrive late because of visa issues — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) February 10, 2026

Athletic visas in the United States

We don’t know for certain which visas these delayed athletes are applying for, but any international athletes seeking to play professionally in the United States must obtain a visa. There are six kinds of athletic visas, but four are most common: B-1, B-2, O-1A and P-1A.

The P-1A is most common and applies to athletes “coming temporarily to the United States solely for the purpose of performing at a specific athletic competition,” according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

These visas are available to professional athletes, individual athletes or team members at an internationally recognized level of performance and coaches who are part of a team or franchise in the U.S. and a member of a foreign league or association. This visa would also apply to professionals or amateurs traveling to the States “solely to perform in a specific theatrical ice skating production or tour.”

Individual athletes’ P-1A visas are valid for up to five years.

The B-1 and B-2 visas are related to business and visitation, respectively. B-1 visas apply to travel for contract negotiations, participation in certain conventions, conferences or seminars, or participating in short-term training. B-2 visas are designed for “pleasure” travel.

O-1A visas allow individuals with an “extraordinary ability” in science, education, business or athletics. These visas can be held for up to three years, compared to five for a P-1A visa.

H-1B and H-2B visas are less common. H-1B visas enable athletes of a “specialty occupation” to participate or compete in events held in the U.S.

“A specialty occupation requires the theoretical and practical application of a body of specialized knowledge and a bachelor’s degree or the equivalent in the specific specialty,” meaning this visa may be best for coaches and staff.

H-2B visas allow entry for athletes whose employers have shown “the need for the athlete is a one-time need or a seasonal, peak load or intermittent need.” These visas are suitable for athletes who may not qualify for a P-1A or O-1 visa.

Though we can’t confirm exactly what type of visas are delaying Assad, Ballesteros and Bethancourt, it’s likely they’re aiming to obtain P-1A documents, which would be valid for the longest period of time.

