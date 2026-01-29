Cubs Legend to Reportedly Become Lead MLB Analyst for NBC Sports

Cubs fans tuning into MLB games on NBC Sports can expect to see a familiar face in the booth this season.

He may have retired in September, but he’s not leaving the baseball world just yet.

Former first baseman and Cubs ambassador Anthony Rizzo is set to be added to the NBC team as a lead MLB analyst, per the Sports Business Journal.

Anthony Rizzo | IMAGO / Newscom World

The network will broadcast MLB games for the first time since 2000 as part of a new three-year media rights deal which also includes ESPN and Netflix. NBC will also take over the Sunday Night Baseball broadcasts, which previously aired on ESPN.

Rizzo and the Cubs

Rizzo is adored by Cubs fans and helped break the 108-year curse. On that historic Wednesday night in Cleveland, the first baseman made the final out, pocketed the ball, and ran toward a celebration forever etched in Chicago’s memory.

Plus, he was a strong on-field leader with consistent production. During his time in Chicago, Rizzo posted a slashline of .272/.372/.489, including an impressive .360/.484/.600 performance during the 2016 World Series.

Five years later, however, he was traded away mid-season in a move that shocked fans.

As a Yankee, Rizzo hit .234/.326/.409, and his career fielding percentage at first base was 99.5% over 14 seasons.

Fans were surprised earlier this month when Rizzo wasn’t elected to the Cubs’ Hall of Fame alongside former teammate and fellow 2016 champion Jon Lester. However, the reasoning was quickly revealed – Rizzo hasn’t been retired long enough.

The Chicago Cubs will announce tonight that Jon Lester will be elected into their Hall of Fame and Jody Davis is expected to join him.

Anthony Rizzo has not been retired long enough to be eligible and was not included on this year’s ballot. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 16, 2026

Rizzo joins list of former athletes in the broadcast booth

Rizzo’s proven his knowledge on the field, but will it translate to broadcasting?

Former athletes entering the broadcast and sports media industries have become increasingly common in recent years. Baseball fans know this well and are quite used to seeing David Ortiz mess with Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez during the postseason.

It’s not clear yet who may join Rizzo on the analysis team, and his contract has yet to be confirmed, but adding the 14-year MLB veteran is an interesting move by NBC as they re-enter their partnership with the league.

Perhaps he and Kevin will become the Kirk and Peter Herbstreit of baseball.

