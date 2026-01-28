Former Promising Cubs Star Snatched Up by Hated Rival Brewers

The Chicago Cubs went into the offseason determined to change things on the roster, and that is exactly the way they went about things.

One of the deeper groups on the team was catcher, and there simply were not enough spots to go around. Because of this, Chicago made the tough call to non-tender Reese McGuire back in late November despite his encouraging run of success with the team.

Now, McGuire is going to get his chance at revenge on the Cubs for not keeping him around, inking a minor league deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, which includes an invite to spring training, according to a report from Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

The defensive specialist will get his chance to prove he belongs on a big league roster in the division, and instead of helping Chicago, will try to be a key part of keeping them from winning the National League Central once again.

McGuire had nice season for Cubs in 2025

Chicago Cubs catcher Reese McGuire | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

McGuire got involved in the lineup as Miguel Amaya dealt with various injuries throughout the year to platoon with Carson Kelly, but with Amaya now healthy, not to mention the desire to get Moisés Ballesteros as many at-bats as possible, there just is not enough room for the former first-round pick.

In 44 games played, McGuire accounted for a 0.3 bWAR, which was carried mostly due to defense. Slashing .226/.245/.444, he did find a nice gear of power to belt nine home runs and collect 24 RBI, but this run was not enough to convince Chicago to keep him around.

Now with Milwaukee, the 30-year-old should have a legitimate chance to push for a roster spot.

McGuire has real chance to make Brewers roster

Chicago Cubs catcher Reese McGuire | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Obviously, William Contreras is going to take on the starting every day role as Milwaukee's catcher, but McGuire likely enters camp as the favorite to serve as the backup on the roster without a defined answer to that question.

If that were to happen, the Cubs may have to see a familiar face in McGuire several times next season, and he has a strong chance to make Chicago regret their choice to let him go.

Needless to say, McGuire signing with the Brewers is probably a worst-case scenario for the Cubs, as Milwaukee takes a step towards getting better and attempting to defend their divisional crown again. Seeing him this season should be an interesting development as the page is now officially turned.

The Latest Chicago Cubs News

Insider Says Cubs Still Targeting Top Free Agent Ace Despite Conflicting Reports

Cubs Insider Names Potential Breakout Player Nobody’s Talking About

Alex Bregman Shares Childhood Photo Cubs Fans Will Love

Cubs Emphasis on Outfield Depth Reflects Lack of Confidence in Top Prospect