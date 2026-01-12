Cubs Notes: Bregman's Deal, New World Series Odds, Shaw And Hoerner's Future & More

What a week it's been for Cubs fans.

After months of waiting for the team to make some major moves in free agency, Jed Hoyer made a splash in a big way, first trading for Edward Cabrera on January 7th, and then signing Alex Bregman late Saturday night.

The moves have shifted the 2026 season outlook in a big way, and even Las Vegas has taken note. With a little over a month left before Spring Training begins, we'll see if the team has any more surprises up its sleeves.

Jed Hoyer is all smiles | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Here's the latest Cubs news and notes to catch up on.

Cubs notes

Alex Bregman's New Cubs Contract - Bregman has signed a five-year, $175 million deal with the Cubs. The deal reportedly includes $70 million in deferred contract payments and a full no-trade clause. It does not include player opt-outs.

According to reports, the Cubs outbid the Red Sox's five-year, $165 million offer, which also included deferred money but did not include a no-trade clause.

How Cubs Could Solve Infield Puzzle After Alex Bregman Signing - The addition of Bregman has excited Cubs fans, but his acquisition creates just as many questions as it answers about the 2026 lineup. The player immediately facing the biggest impact is, of course, Matt Shaw, who had a fantastic season defensively last year but struggled at the plate.

Alex Bregman | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Another player potentially affected by the signing is second baseman Nico Hoerner. Hoerner is coming off a stellar year, but is only signed until the end of next season. There are a lot of questions the Cubs need to answer regarding the infield, and in this article, we take a look at how the Cubs could solve them.

Cubs World Series Odds See Major Shift After Cabrera, Bregman Deals - With the recent additions of Edward Cabrera and Alex Bregman, the Cubs now look significantly stronger than they did at the start of last week. The team put the rest of the MLB on notice that they are coming for a World Series, and Vegas has responded as well.

Alex Bregman Quickly Joins Chicago Bears Hype After $175M Cubs Deal - It didn't take long for Alex Bregman to endear himself to Chicago fans. On the same night news came out of his signing, another Chicago team was also making headlines across the country.

Chicago's beloved NFL franchise, the Bears, secured its first playoff win since 2011, defeating the Green Bay Packers 31-27 in a memorable comeback win. And following the game, Bregman made his first social media signing as Cubs player, posting a Bears flag with the iconic "DA BEARS" tagline to his Instagram stories.

Alex Bregman IG Post | Alex Bregman / @abreg_1 / Instagram

Alex Bregman’s Wife Reagan Toasts $175 Million Cubs Signing With 1 Word Message - Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan, was quick to celebrate her man's new $175 million contract with her Instagram followers.

She took to the social media platform just hours after news of the deal broke, posting a picture of the two toasting with the caption, "Proud ❤️."