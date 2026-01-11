How Cubs Could Solve Infield Puzzle After Alex Bregman Signing

The Chicago Cubs lit the fan base on fire on Saturday night when they made one of the biggest free agency signings in franchise history, securing Alex Bregman on a five -ear deal worth $175 million.

With the addition of Bregman, Chicago has the superstar signing it has craved for years now, and an elite new bat in the middle of the lineup, not to mention an even better leader to add to the clubhouse.

Though everyone is excited about the addition of Bregman and what it could do for the Cubs, bringing him in potentially creates just as many questions as it does answers about what the lineup is going to look like next season.

Going by the way the lineup was constructed last year, the entire infield is obviously occupied, leaving someone without a spot. How will Chicago choose to handle this?

Cubs could make trade of either Nico Hoerner or Matt Shaw

Nico Hoerner | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Reading the tea leaves, fans have speculated all offseason long that Chicago's interest in both Bregman and Bo Bichette signals the fact that they want to move on from Matt Shaw following an up-and-down rookie year.

Shaw was fantastic defensively, but extremely inconsistent with the bat as he made the transition to Major League Baseball. Everything Jed Hoyer has said, however, indicates how high the organization is on Shaw long-term, and he has pretty much stated they will not deal him. Things can change obviously, but the Cubs have been steadfast in that messaging.

As for Hoerner, while a real argument can be made that he is their most valuable player, he's also only signed through 2026 and occupies second base, where Bregman may move down the line. Hoerner is the glue of this team and a real case can be made to extend him instead of trading him, but there are not spots for everyone.

As for this season, the temporary solution for how Chicago should construct the infield seems obvious.

Cubs should keep Shaw as utility option and deploy best team possible

Matt Shaw | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Signing Bregman was a signal to the fanbase that this team is serious about winning and winning right now, so if they really mean that, the ideal solution for 2026 is clear.

Chicago can keep Hoerner -- one of the best defenders in baseball -- at his position at second base and give Bregman the starting role at his natural spot at third base. This leaves Shaw as a super utility option off the bench who even has some outfield experience in college, and when injuries inevitably happen, he can step into a bigger role.

When the Cubs dealt with ailments, not to mention Shaw's struggles in 2025, their only options were Justin Turner and Vidal Brujan. Keeping the young Shaw in a bench/utility role instantly makes this team better and so much deeper than it was a year ago.

Then, if Hoerner were to leave next winter, perhaps Shaw can return to third, and Bregman move to second in the 2027 season, where an inevitable move likely awaits the three-time All-Star eventually anyway.

It's a tough question for Chicago to answer, but if they want to give themselves the best chance to win now, then there really is not much question at all as to what they should do with Bregman, Hoerner and Shaw.

