Cubs Reportedly Not Expected To Spend Big At Key Position This Offseason
The Chicago Cubs head into the offseason looking to build on what was a special year for the franchise, where they got back to legitimate National League relevance and made a run in October.
Headed into another offseason and craving more, it's up to president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer and the front office to figure out how to field a team next season which can find the same level of success.
The bullpen is going to need to be virtually completely rebuilt, with Daniel Palencia being the only under-contract reliever from late in the season following Tuesday's trade of Andrew Kittredge to the Baltimore Orioles.
With numerous big-name free agents out there, though, don't count on Chicago to be in on the peak names on the market. In a November 5 article, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic (subscription required) reported that intel he's received does not indicate spending big is likely.
Cubs Not Expected to Pursue Top of Market Relievers
"...league sources told The Athletic not to expect the Cubs to jump in on big-name free agent relievers, at least not early on. The Cubs are not going to be setting the market on relievers," Sharma wrote.
"Perhaps someone could fall through the cracks and be available in January or February at a deal that could provide potential surplus value. In that case, the Cubs may pounce; otherwise, reeling in big fish in the reliever department in free agency just isn’t in the cards for this front office."
As Sharma pointed out, big name relievers such as Edwin Díaz, Robert Suarez and Devin Williams all will be available, but with Díaz and potentially Suarez likely to sign deals with an AAV of at least $20 million, don't count on Chicago here.
Sharma said what could be more likely is the kind of trade you saw with the Houston Astros last year when the Cubs acquired Ryan Pressly, even though it didn't work out.
Is This the Right Strategy for Chicago?
A commitment to a lack of spending is the last thing Cubs fans want to hear, but it should hardly be surprising based on the strategy the team has been built with over the years.
For what it's worth though, Chicago is not one big name reliever away from establishing this elite bullpen, and as is always the case, guys stepping up internally will be the most important additions the Cubs make all offseason.
MORE: Cody Bellinger’s Wife Could Play Surprise Role in Chicago Cubs Reunion
Sharma mentioned players the likes of Jack Neely and Luke Little, as well as the forgotten Eli Morgan and maybe even a conversion of Ben Brown, but reaffirmed the fact that the "vast majority" of moves in the bullpen will be non-costly veterans and unknown names.
This strategy, for as frustrating as it can be, wound up working fairly solidly this season as Chicago had a formidable bullpen down the stretch, so the Cubs have no real reason to switch up.
While the hope is still that real money will be spent, don't count on it coming in the bullpen.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News
What Trading Andrew Kittredge Means For The Cubs
How Cade Horton Matches Up Against Fellow NL Rookie of the Year Finalists
Cubs Should Consider Trade For Nationals Star To Counter Losing Shota Imanaga
Jed Hoyer’s Postseason Comments On Shota Imanaga Resurface After Cubs Split