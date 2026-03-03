Three Biggest Losers from the Cubs' Spring Training Games So Far

The Chicago Cubs have played 11 spring training games so far with numerous players departing camp over the weekend for World Baseball Classic preparations.

During this time of year, fans have a tendency to overreact a bit to performances if players are not off to the kind of start they desire, and ultimately, there is still plenty of time left. With that being said, that does not mean this time doesn't matter at all, and Chicago has had some concerns.

Here are the three biggest losers from Cubs spring training so far, with Opening Day just a few short weeks away.

RHP Porter Hodge

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Porter Hodge | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

There was a time in 2024 and early 2025 when Hodge looked like this team's potential closer of the future and someone who they would build their bullpen around for a very long time. Unfortunately, it is starting to look like that dream may be dead.

Oblique, hip, and shoulder issues derailed his 2025 and left him with a 6.27 ERA and -0.9 bWAR on the year after posting a 1.88 ERA and 0.884 WHIP with nine saves as a rookie in 2024. So far this spring, the 2025 version has been more accurate than 2024, with Hodge allowing seven walks and seven runs in just two full innings pitched with a blown save.

At this rate, he is going to have a legitimately tough time cracking the big league roster, let alone having a major role in this bullpen.

RHP Jameson Taillon

Chicago Cubs pitcher Jameson Taillon | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The only Chicago arm so far to make three starts, Taillon has a 19.50 ERA with 13 hits and 13 earned runs as well as six home runs allowed in his six innings pitched with an unsightly 2.67 WHIP and opposing batting average of .419 to this point.

With how strongly he finished the 2025 season and his postseason heroics, perhaps there is not all that much concern there. However, Taillon had better get his act together quickly, with the season coming sooner than later.

The Cubs have a very competitive rotation and if Taillon keeps on struggling, he could wind up losing his job.

OF Chas McCormick

Chicago Cubs left fielder Chas McCormick | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

McCormick was expected to be a legitimate contender for the fourth outfield spot, but he has struggled immensely at the plate en route to a slash line of .250/.250/.300 while not showing a whole lot to deserve a roster spot.

To make matters worse for him, his direct competition — fellow minor league signing Dylan Carlson — is absolutely raking with a slash line of .538/.700/.692 over the seven games each has played so far.

Given that he is on a minor league deal, McCormick has to show a ton to crack the roster, and to this point, it's been his competitor who is doing just that. There's still time for him to turn it around and push Carlson, but that time is certainly starting to run out as Opening Day looms just a few short weeks from today.