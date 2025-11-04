Cubs Ship Off Veteran Reliever To Orioles In Early Offseason Trade
The Chicago Cubs have pulled off an early offseason trade with the Baltimore Orioles to secure themselves some more funds for the winter.
According to an announcement from the Baltimore Orioles, right-handed relief pitcher Andrew Kittredge has been acquired from the Cubs in exchange for cash considerations. Kittredge had a $9 million team option for 2026, meaning Baltimore is likely going to pick it up after bringing him back.
Originally arriving to Chicago at the trade deadline, ironically in a trade with the Orioles, the veteran was an important piece of the bullpen down the stretch for the Cubs. For Jed Hoyer and Chicago, picking up the option did not feel likely, so getting anything out of him is a win.
Cubs Likely Would Not Have Picked Up Kittredge's Option
Though Kittredge was a solid acquisition for Chicago in the regular season, he struggled once October came along and pitched to a 5.40 ERA in five playoff appearances.
After the trade in the regular season, the righty posted a 3.32 ERA in 23 appearances with a very impressive 0.831 WHIP after striking out 32 and walking just three in 21.2 innings pitched. Though the command continued into the postseason, he gave up five hits in those five innings and ultimately was not as effective.
For as impressive as Kittredge was during the small sample size and left a real decision to be made, $9 million is a price that generally would go towards an elite reliever. Though the 35-year-old was solid, he is not anywhere near elite at this stage of his career.
Cubs Have Work to Do with Bullpen
Hoyer letting Kittredge walk makes a lot of sense on the surface, but he must have a plan in order to figure out where his team will go for outs in the early portion of next season.
After the group was a bit of a disaster early in 2025, internal and external additions were able to get it together and put up a solid body of work this season, and that will need to be the case once again.
With a thin starting rotation that got even thinner on Tuesday as well, an emphasis this winter now must be placed on not only adding multiple starters, but high-leverage relievers who can get outs late as well.
Chances are Hoyer has a plan here, and it won't be long before fans see what that plan is.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News
Jed Hoyer’s Postseason Comments On Shota Imanaga Resurface After Cubs Split
How Cade Horton Matches Up Against Fellow NL Rookie of the Year Finalists
10 Cubs Players Including Kyle Tucker Have Elected Free Agency