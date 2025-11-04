Inside The Cubs

Cubs Ship Off Veteran Reliever To Orioles In Early Offseason Trade

The Chicago Cubs have executed an early trade with the Baltimore Orioles.

Michael Brauner

Jul 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer speaks before a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Guardians at Wrigley Field.
Jul 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer speaks before a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Guardians at Wrigley Field. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
The Chicago Cubs have pulled off an early offseason trade with the Baltimore Orioles to secure themselves some more funds for the winter.

According to an announcement from the Baltimore Orioles, right-handed relief pitcher Andrew Kittredge has been acquired from the Cubs in exchange for cash considerations. Kittredge had a $9 million team option for 2026, meaning Baltimore is likely going to pick it up after bringing him back.

Originally arriving to Chicago at the trade deadline, ironically in a trade with the Orioles, the veteran was an important piece of the bullpen down the stretch for the Cubs. For Jed Hoyer and Chicago, picking up the option did not feel likely, so getting anything out of him is a win.

Cubs Likely Would Not Have Picked Up Kittredge's Option

Andrew Kittredge of Chicago Cubs
Chicago Cubs pitcher Andrew Kittredge / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Though Kittredge was a solid acquisition for Chicago in the regular season, he struggled once October came along and pitched to a 5.40 ERA in five playoff appearances.

After the trade in the regular season, the righty posted a 3.32 ERA in 23 appearances with a very impressive 0.831 WHIP after striking out 32 and walking just three in 21.2 innings pitched. Though the command continued into the postseason, he gave up five hits in those five innings and ultimately was not as effective.

For as impressive as Kittredge was during the small sample size and left a real decision to be made, $9 million is a price that generally would go towards an elite reliever. Though the 35-year-old was solid, he is not anywhere near elite at this stage of his career.

Cubs Have Work to Do with Bullpen

Jed Hoyer Chicago Cubs poses for picture with ball
ed Hoyer President of the Chicago Cubs prepares to throw balls to fans before a game against the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field. / David Banks-Imagn Images

Hoyer letting Kittredge walk makes a lot of sense on the surface, but he must have a plan in order to figure out where his team will go for outs in the early portion of next season.

After the group was a bit of a disaster early in 2025, internal and external additions were able to get it together and put up a solid body of work this season, and that will need to be the case once again.

With a thin starting rotation that got even thinner on Tuesday as well, an emphasis this winter now must be placed on not only adding multiple starters, but high-leverage relievers who can get outs late as well.

Chances are Hoyer has a plan here, and it won't be long before fans see what that plan is.

Michael Brauner
MICHAEL BRAUNER

Michael Brauner is a 2022 graduate of the University of Alabama with a degree in Sports Media. He covers various MLB teams across the On SI network and you can also find his work on Yellowhammer News covering the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers as well as on the radio producing and co-hosting 'The Opening Kickoff' every weekday morning on 105.5 WNSP FM in Mobile, Alabama.

