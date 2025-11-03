10 Cubs Players Including Kyle Tucker Have Elected Free Agency
The Major League Baseball season has officially come to a close, and that means one looming factor: free agency.
One day after the conclusion of the World Series, it officially begins. However, there is a five-day quiet period that restricts players from making moves outside of their current organization.
Now, the Chicago Cubs management officially has their hands full, with 10 players officially electing free agency this offseason, including Kyle Tucker, which comes as no surprise. The main reason that the Houston Astros traded him was because of the max deal the slugger was going to warrant.
Tucker's struggles with the team this year, specifically the second half of the season, could have done damage to the outfielder's impending new contract with whoever picks him up. The Cubs could end up reaching an agreement with him, but after his performance this summer, perhaps they should look elsewhere.
10 Cubs Players Elect Free Agency
Kyle Tucker is not the only player who could be leaving the Cubs' 92-win roster.
- Caleb Thielbar - LHP
- Drew Pomeranz - LHP
- Aaron Civale - RHP
- Taylor Rogers - LHP
- Ryan Braiser - RHO
- Willi Castro - LF
- Carlos Santana - 1B
- Brad Keller - RHP
- Michael Soroka - RHP
Keller, Thielbar, and Pomeranz were the third most used pitchers during the regular season as they averaged 64 games between the trio. If they leave, that basically wipes out the Cubs' entire bullpen, which would leave the pitching staff in a real jam.
As Michael Soroka was only picked up during the trade deadline and only made it through his first start before heading to the injured list, he had a limited impact on the team. However, the Cubs need arms, as Justin Steele is unlikely to be seen in the first couple of months of 2026 while he continues recovering from Tommy John surgery.
Castro was more of a utility man, but unfortunately for him, he went between left field and third base. With 4x Gold Glove Winner Ian Happ in left and Matt Shaw at third, who just finished his rookie season with a Gold Glove nomination, Castro isn't going to be used in a way he wants, so it isn't surprising he is looking elsewhere.
Santana is in the same position as Castro, as he wasn't used in the postseason and hardly at all during the regular season, as Michael Busch had a breakout year at first base.
Both Civale and Rogers were used in one game during the playoffs, but only for an inning, and they were both flawless. However, the pair was barely used out of the bullpen and will look for a team that can offer more playing time.
This is going to be a massive free agency for the organization, especially for their pitching staff. Hopefully, Cubs management has a plan ready to implement.
