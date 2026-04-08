Cubs Sign Former First-Round Pitcher Amid Injuries

The Chicago Cubs have been dealt some major blows early in the 2026 season.

With starter Cade Horton out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and Matthew Boyd and Justin Steele shelved for the time being, the Cubs have to find pitching help.

The Cubs have signed pitcher Tyler Beede to a minor league deal, according to Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register. Beede will report to Triple-A Iowa.

RHP Tyler Beede has signed a minor league deal with the Cubs and joined the @IowaCubs. Beede was with the Cubs earlier this year but released in March. — Tommy Birch (@TommyBirch) April 7, 2026

Who is Tyler Beede?

The San Francisco Giants took Beede in the first round (14th overall) of the 2014 MLB Draft. He would debut in 2018 with San Francisco, starting two games. In 7.2 innings, Beede gave up seven runs, walking eight batters.

The 2019 season would be Beede's first full season. In 24 games, 22 starts, Beede pitched to a 5.08 ERA with 113 strikeouts. His career, however, took an unfortunate turn.

In 2020, Beede would undergo Tommy John surgery, missing all of 2020, and pitching in just one game in 2021.

Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Tyler Beede | David Richard-Imagn Images

Beede would get out to a strong start to the 2022 season, pitching to a 4.66 ERA in 9.2 innings. However, he was waived and claimed by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

With the Pirates, he would pitch to a 5.23 ERA in 51.2 innings, walking 23 batters. Beede would spend the 2023 season overseas with the Yomiuri Giants in Japan.

He would sign with the Cleveland Guardians in 2024. However, in 14 innings, Beede would give up 13 runs, walking nine batters. He would spend 2025 in the minors, with the Long Island Ducks of the Independent League and Mexico, not faring well in any of those leagues.

Chicago would sign Beede to a minor league deal in January, but did not break camp with the team after a rough spring training.

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Tyler Beede | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Now he's being brought back, likely to serve as minor-league depth. Javier Assad was brought up to the major league club to join the rotation.

This leaves Vince Velasquez and Kyle Wright as the first names to be called up as the Cubs' pitching depth thins. Colin Rea and Ben Brown are likely to get an opportunity as well.

Top pitching prospect Jaxon Wiggins could also be a candidate, although manager Craig Counsell is stressing patience in his development. In two starts with Iowa, Wiggins has given up five runs and struck out 10 batters.

Cubs fans will have to hope that injuries do not pile up further for this pitching staff, or it could spell doom for Chicago's season.