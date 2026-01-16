Cubs Deal For Alex Bregman Looks Even Better After Shocking Tucker Dodgers Move

The Chicago Cubs entered the offseason as a team that needed to make some big moves in order to get back to the postseason for another deep run, and that is exactly how they approached things.

After rebuilding the bullpen, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer went out and brought in Edward Cabrera via trade to fortify the rotation before making one of the biggest free agent signings in franchise history. Though the five-year deal for $175 million given to Alex Bregman seems fairly huge at the time, it turns out Chicago got some serious value here.

The chances the Cubs were going to re-sign Kyle Tucker were pretty much none by the time the season came to a close, but the way things played out in his bidding confirmed they made the right choice.

Kyle Tucker | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

With Tucker landing a four-year deal from the Los Angeles Dodgers for an absurd $240 million, he becomes the second-highest paid player in baseball by average annual value and joins the two-time defending champions with seemingly endless deep pockets.

Seeing Tucker's deal puts Bregman's into perspective, and it's clear Chicago made out extremely well this winter with where they spent.

Cub got spectacular value from Bregman deal

Alex Bregman of Chicago Cubs | David Banks-Imagn Images

There is no question that Tucker at his best and healthiest is a better player than Bregman, not to mention the fact that he is obviously younger as well. With that being said, he is certainly not $25 million per year better, but that is the reality of what both players are being paid.

Tucker was great in the first half for Chicago, and had he kept it up, perhaps $60 million annually could be justified. Instead, he suffered injuries, and his performance on the field dipped severely over the summer.

Bregman dealt with injuries as well in 2025, but he has a much shorter history there and has not been prone to the kind of streakiness that Tucker has. The 28-year-old got a boost from being the top free agent on the market, but there is no question that he is not the kind of player a $60 million salary suggests.

Cubs fans will remember Tucker era fondly

David Banks-Imagn Images

Ultimately, while things end perhaps not on the best of terms given the summer swoon following an MVP-type first half, Tucker was a huge part of getting Chicago back to the playoffs and relevant once again.

He spent just one year at Wrigley Field, but Cubs fans will remember Tucker as a player who came in, embraced the city and had a very strong year before hitting the open market and seemingly mutually parting ways.

Chicago can turn the page on the Tucker era and begin the Bregman era while wishing "King Tuck" the best moving forward. Seeing the kind of contract he did get, there certainly is no ill will towards the team for not keeping him.

This is Bregman's team now, and in turn, a very exciting time for the Cubs.

The Latest Chicago Cubs News

Chicago Cubs 2026 Hall of Fame Inductees Revealed

Jed Hoyer Makes Clear Where Cubs Stand On More Offseason Moves

Topps Drops First Alex Bregman Cubs Card With Chance To Get 1/1 Autograph Relic

Cubs Star Matt Shaw May See Wild Position Change According To Team