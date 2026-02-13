Cubs Teammates Reveal Alex Bregman Skill That Could Win Games

When the Cubs signed a new third baseman in January, it was one of the team’s biggest offseason acquisitions in years.

Just two days into Spring Training in Mesa, Alex Bregman is already proving his worth to his new team. Entering his 10th MLB season, Bregman’s skill on the field and at the plate speak for themselves, but the Cubs were also attracted to his strong leadership qualities and ability to influence teammates.

It’s part of why the organization signed him to a five-year, $175 million deal with a no-trade clause, especially given the lack of such a clause in his previous contract with the Red Sox.

“He really wants to help guys get better,” president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer told The Athletic. “He’s passionate about it.”

Alex Bregman | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Bregman possesses not only a deep understanding of baseball statistics but also a genuine desire to help those around him. What motivates him to be this kind of player and teammate? The answer is simple.

“I just want to win baseball games. I just want to be part of a team that plays meaningful games in October,” Bregman said. “Communication is key. The best teams I’ve been on have been the best at communicating, the best at helping one another.”

Nothing new for Bregman

Bregman was drafted by Boston in 2012, but didn’t make his league debut until 2016 in Houston. In 10 years, the third baseman has had plenty of time to hone his impressive observational skills and build his knowledge of the game.

Alex Bregman is already making a big impact in the Cubs' clubhouse. pic.twitter.com/4CbgVpv5Or — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) February 12, 2026

At the Cubs Convention last month, Bregman sought out fellow Chicago newcomer Hoby Milner.

“He let me know of a tip they had on me. He let me know of two tips,” Milner said. “I knew one of ‘em already. The other one I didn’t. I guess we never caught it with the Rangers.”

Bregman explained to the left-hander there were aspects of his body language that suggested to the hitter the type of incoming they could expect.

“And he knew it off the top of his head. He didn’t have to go to his notes and pull it up. He had thought about it enough to remember,” Milner said.

Former Texas Rangers pitcher Hoby Milner (41) delivers a pitch against the New York Mets during the seventh inning. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

In 2021, when Cleveland traded Phil Maton to Houston, Bregman and other Astros clued the right-hander in on some of his own tells. Bregman and other batters would use certain movements Maton would make with his glove to predict the pitch he was about to throw.

“The paranoia was setting in a little bit: ‘All right, I really need to dial this in, clean it up.’” Maton said of one of his first games as an Astro. “I just remember even in-game, really working on it with [Bregman], Carlos [Correa] and [Martín] Maldonado. It was just like, get my glove angle a little better so I’m hiding pitches from the guy at second base.”

Maton and Bregman developed a system. The pitcher would glance over to third in between batters and if his grip was too visible to the runner on second — easy for Bregman to discern from his spot on Maton’s right hand side — Bregman would fidget with his glove to communicate Maton needed to make an adjustment.

“I can’t even imagine what he’s doing from the hitting side with those guys,” Maton said.

