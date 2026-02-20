Alex Bregman’s Analytic Profile Proves He’s the Difference-Maker the Cubs Needed

When the Chicago Cubs signed Alex Bregman this offseason, it was assumed that it was merely a trade-off in that they were replacing Kyle Tucker with another superstar. However, for an analytical team such as Chicago, this signing reveals a much larger picture.

Bregman signed a five-year, $175 million contract to round out the infield, but it seems that his largest contribution may be to the offense, where the Cubs have been lacking for years.

Since 2022, the Cubs’ third basemen have accumulated 73 home runs, 293 runs, and 264 RBIs, but their contribution has been small with -28 FRV and 4.7 WAR. In contrast, Bregman has accumulated 92 home runs, 339 runs, and 328 RBIs.

Cubs 3B production since 2022:

73 HR | 293 R | 264 RBI | -28 FRV | 4.7 WAR



Alex Bregman since 2022:

92 HR | 339 R | 328 RBI | 17 FRV | 17.4 WARpic.twitter.com/XDJnFRci4x — Carson Wolf (@TheWrigleyWire) February 18, 2026

His 17 FRV and 17.4 WAR show just how much more he has contributed. This comparison shows how much of a difference it makes from having a premium player like Bregman to having the Cubs’ current third basemen.

Looking at his numbers, it is clear that Bregman is a completely different story at third base.

Bregman offers a different perspective that not only improves the offense but should also lead to more victories. Bregman is not only addressing a need but also changing the dynamic of the lineup and making the team more competitive on paper and on the field.

Just how much does Alex Bregman change the Cubs’ outlook?

Chicago Cubs Alex Bregman | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Bregman definitely gives the Cubs enough offense, but he also gives them flexibility on the field and postseason experience, which the current roster sorely lacks. During his stint with the Houston Astros, he won two World Series championships.

Other than Bregman, very few players on the Cubs roster have postseason experience, including shortstop Dansby Swanson and relief pitchers Phil Maton and Jacob Webb. This is very important for a young lineup like the Cubs’.

Bregman’s bat is definitely the missing piece for the Cubs’ lineup.

His estimated 4.7 WAR could be the difference between the Cubs’ 92-win season last year and a deeper postseason run. And his tools of getting on base, not striking out, and hitting for extra-base hits are definitely the missing pieces for the Cubs in the middle of the lineup.

Alex Bregman | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

This is exactly what they are missing at third base.

If Bregman performs to his career standards, the Cubs’ biggest weakness at third base could quickly become one of their biggest strengths. And for a team chasing October success, that kind of upgrade might be the difference between a solid season and a championship run.

