Cubs Star Pete Crow-Armstrong Helped Set Intriguing Major League Record

The blend of power and speed is something every baseball team chases, and the Chicago Cubs have that in outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong.

He was the return on the Javier Baez trade, and since he’s arrived in the Majors, the wait has been on him to make a serious impact. He did that in 2025.

In his second full Major League season, he slashed .247/.287/.481 with 31 home runs and 95 RBI. He helped the Cubs get back to the postseason for the first time since 2020. He made the National League All-Star team for the first time and won his first NL Gold Glove in center field, building on the Gold Glove he won in the minor leagues. He even finished ninth in NL MVP voting.

Pete Crow-Armstrong | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He’s also a proven threat on the basepaths. After stealing 27 bases in his rookie season in 2024, he stole 35 bases last season. In doing so, he made Cubs history and helped make Major League history by reaching the 30-home run, 30-stolen-base benchmark.

Pete Crow-Armstrong’s 30-30 History

The 30-30 benchmark is rare. According to baseball-reference.com, there have been 75 30-30 seasons by 51 players in MLB history, dating back to Ken Williams in 1922. He was the first to do it with 39 home runs and 37 stolen bases for the St. Louis Browns.

With 31 home runs and 35 stolen bases, Crow-Armstrong became just the second Cubs player to accomplish the feat. The first was Sammy Sosa, who did it twice. He had 36 home runs and 33 stolen bases in 1993 and then 36 home runs and 34 stolen bases in 1995.

Pete Crow-Armstrong | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

But Crow-Armstrong had a hand in MLB history as well. With the resurgence of the stolen base, thanks in part to new MLB rules, there were seven 30-30 seasons in the Majors in 2025, the most in any single season in baseball history.

MLB.com’s Sarah Langs, the game’s foremost historian and statistician, noted that Crow-Armstrong joined the New York Mets’ Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor, Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez, the New York Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr., Cleveland’s José Ramírez and Arizona’s Corbin Carroll all had 30-30 season and broke the record of four players with 30-30 seasons, set in 2023.

Lindor, Ramírez and Rodríguez all have multiple 30-30 seasons. Crow-Armstrong has the talent and opportunity to join them as soon as next season.

