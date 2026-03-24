Cubs Finalizing Long-Term Extension With Pete Crow-Armstrong

Opening Day is right around the corner and the Chicago Cubs have just made their fans happy with recent headlines.

According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, the Cubs are finalizing a long-term contract extension with star centerfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong. The deal is not yet official and salary details have not yet been released.

Originally acquired by the Cubs in a trade with the New York Mets in 2021 for headliner Javier Baez, Crow-Armstrong has come into his own over the past two seasons.

BREAKING: Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and the Chicago Cubs are finalizing a long-term contract extension, sources tell ESPN. Crow-Armstrong, coming off a 30-30 season and a Gold Glove, will get a big payday as the Cubs lock up a franchise-caliber talent. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 24, 2026

Crow-Armstrong's performances thus far

During his first full year, PCA wowed with his speed and defense, snagging 27 out of 30 bags while patrolling centerfield.

In his second full season last year, Crow-Armstrong showcased his prowess at the plate and in the field, posting six WAR, 31 home runs, 95 RBIs, 35 stolen bases and 37 doubles. As a result, he finished ninth for National League MVP voting and earned a Gold Glove after leading the NL in Outs Above Average with 24.

Thus far in 2026, Crow-Armstrong struggled in seven Spring Training games with the Cubs (hitting .111), but impressed as a member of Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.

Pete Crow-Armstrong | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

There, Crow-Armstrong hit .263 and showcased his hitting ability in the clutch, hitting two home runs against Italy in Group Play.

Although Crow-Armstrong was set to reach free agency after 2031, he’s now likely to be locked in with the club way beyond 2031.



Chicago's recent spending

This continues a recent spending spree for Chicago, who inked third baseman Alex Bregman to a five-year $175 million contract this winter.

Alex Bregman | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The team also traded away top outfield prospect Owen Caissie to the Miami Marlins in return for another controllable starter, Edward Cabrera, who won't reach free agency until 2029.



With these moves, there's no doubt that the Cubs are going all-in for the future. And given the current outlook of the National League Central, it's hard to blame them.

Although the Milwaukee Brewers had the most wins in the National League last season, they are likely to take a step back after trading away their ace, Freddy Peralta. The Cincinnati Reds have yet to add enough bats to a rotation headlined by Andrew Abbott and Hunter Greene. That said, Greene will likely be sidelined until July to begin 2026.

As for the Cardinals and Pirates, each team seems to be at least a couple of years away, finishing the 2025 season with fewer than 80 wins.

With all these factors in mind, Cubs fans are hopeful that Crow-Armstrong and Bregman will help dominate the division for years to come.