Cubs Surprisingly Linked to Top Free Agent Ace – and It’s Not Zac Gallen

The Chicago Cubs are not yet done with their offseason moves, being connected over and over again to various starting pitchers throughout the winter.

While the most common name has been Zac Gallen as of late, with some reports indicating Chicago is still in a strong spot there, a new option could be emerging for the Cubs, and he was arguably the top arm on the market headed into the winter.

Likely soon-to-be former Houston Astros ace Framber Valdez has been a star over the last half-decade, yet with the calendar now reading February, he remains on the market. In a Wednesday morning article naming his best fits, Bob Nightengale of USA Today mentioned Chicago as one of six favorites.

Cubs named among best fits for Framber Valdez

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"You want the Cubs’ fans to lose their minds after their fine winter? Go ahead and sign Valdez, giving them a team that could not only run win the NL Central, but peraps challenge the mighty Dodgers," Nightengale wrote. "The Cubs, who have been engaged in talks with fellow free agent Zac Gallen, will need another front-line starter in a year, anyways, with [Matthew] Boyd, [Jameson] Taillon and [Shota] Imanaga all free agents after the 2026 season."

Chicago, entering the winter, likely was going to be out on the expected price range for Valdez, but the later things get, the more affordable he becomes and the less of a commitment he becomes in terms of total years.

A one-year deal could be on the table, but Nightengale's point about numerous guys set to hit free agency could motivate Jed Hoyer to offer Valdez a two or three-year deal, which would set up the rotation to be stable for years to come.

Valdez instantly gives Cubs legitimate ace

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Chicago has a rotation with a whole lot of potential, but there is a question mark at the top as to who is going to separate themselves as the true alpha and ace. Bringing in Valdez -- a guy who has a 3.21 ERA, 1.159 WHIP, and a record of 57-35 over the last four years -- answers that question.

The Cubs already have the potential to have a very strong rotation, but signing Valdez would elevate that ceiling to be one of the best in all of baseball, and allow Chicago to potentially take a stranglehold of the National League Central.

If Hoyer and the Cubs are determined to add another pitcher, bringing in Valdez for the next few seasons should be their top priority, and as things come to a head, it seems they have a fairly decent chance of making that happen.

