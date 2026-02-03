Insider Reveals Cubs Still in Strong Position for Top Free Agent

The Chicago Cubs entered the offseason looking to make some huge upgrades to their roster, and that's exactly the way they have approached things.

Strong moves can be pointed to virtually every area that needed help, but it seems like they are not even done yet, especially with the starting rotation. Despite a trade for Edward Cabrera and the imminent return of Justin Steele, Chicago is still trying to upgrade its starting rotation.

The most commonly connected free agent throughout the offseason to the Cubs has been Arizona Diamondbacks veteran ace Zac Gallen, and while some have doubted whether it's actually going to happen, the chances get more real the longer his free agency goes.

During an appearance on 104.3 The Score, Chicago insider Bruce Levine offered a very strong prediction in talking about Gallen and the chances Jed Hoyer can get it done and land him.

Cubs predicted to sign Gallen by Levine

"Oh that's easy, Zac Gallen," Levine said when asked who will be the team's ace until Steele's return from injury. "Talking to the people who want this stuff out there...Gallen and the Cubs have always been connected since early December and the idea that he's still out there without a contract...this might fall right into the Cubs' lap."

Levine went on to state his belief that Gallen will end up signing a shorter term deal potentially that contains an opt out after the first season, but with a championship window open for Chicago, this is something they should be all over.

Hoyer knows this team is built to win and win right now, so doing everything he can to give them the best chance to do just that is certainly in the best interest of the organization.

What Gallen would add to Cubs rotation

Should Chicago wind up being the lucky suitor to land the services of the veteran, most importantly, they are getting a guy who has reliably stayed healthy over the years and can be counted on to make the most of his starts.

Though he struggled a bit last year, this could work to the Cubs' benefit, as not only is he clearly going to be cheaper, but it also won't be a long-term commitment. After Chicago's staff was ravaged with injuries down the stretch in 2025, having another capable veteran in there to, at worst, provide a phenomenal insurance policy is huge.

Signing Gallen would allow other arms to stay fresh while giving the Cubs a player with ace potential when he's at his best. Needless to say, Chicago finding a way to land him would be the perfect finishing touch on an already huge winter.

