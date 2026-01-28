Insider Says Cubs Still Targeting Top Free Agent Ace Despite Conflicting Reports

The Chicago Cubs went into the offseason looking to shake some things up and make some major moves, and that is exactly how they have approached the winter.

President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer deserves a ton of credit for the way he has not only rebuilt the bullpen and fortified the rotation with Edward Cabrera, but also finally landed a superstar in Alex Bregman.

Despite the moves already being made, though, reports have continuously connected Chicago to another one of the top free agent starting pitchers in former Cy Young candidate Zac Gallen. That reporting has been a bit conflicted with some doubting the interest on the Cubs side, but at least one major insider is still pushing the story.

Zac Gallen | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

During an appearance on the MLB network, Jon Heyman of the New York Post named Chicago as one of three teams along with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Baltimore Orioles that are doing their due diligence on Gallen.

Cubs still trying to land Gallen according to Heyman

"There are teams definitely talking hot and heavy with [Gallen] at this point, so wouldn't be shocked if it didn't take too long," Heyman said. "Certainly the D-Backs...the Cubs have been linked to him for months, that's another potential possibility, and of course as I mentioned the Orioles are also in on Gallen."

.@JonHeyman reports that the D-backs, Cubs and Orioles are teams that continue to express interest in free agent starter Zac Gallen. pic.twitter.com/bndDqCNPFy — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 27, 2026

There's no question that these discussions are going on between Gallen's camp and Chicago, the question does realistically become how great of a fit he is at this point for an already deep Cubs rotation.

Barring a supremely cheap deal, it still feels like a bit of a long shot for Chicago, even though they are still in communication with him.

Cubs may not be as Nnedy for Gallen as other teams

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

With spring training now just a couple of weeks away, Chicago is in a much better position in terms of depth than it was a year ago. Once Justin Steele comes back healthy likely sometime in May or June, there are seven arms who have a legitimate case for the rotation.

In all likelihood, a six-man rotation is already in the cards between Steele, Cabrera, Matthew Boyd, Jameson Taillon, Cade Horton and Shota Imanaga, not to mention someone like Colin Rea being an option coming off a great year as well.

As nice as Gallen would be, bringing him in likely means parting ways with a capable — and much less expensive — starter solely from a roster spot standpoint. If the Cubs are fixated on the upside of Gallen and willing to get rid of someone else for him, perhaps this could wind up being a deal that makes sense.

For as much buzz as signing the right-hander would bring though, it simply might not be all that necessary.