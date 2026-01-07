Three Takeaways As The Cubs Trade For Starting Pitcher Edward Cabrera

Ever since the Chicago Cubs started a relief pitcher in a winner-take-all Game 5 of the National League Division Series last October in Milwaukee, the club's front office has sought help for a rotation that has depth but has been lacking in proven talent with a track record of sustained success at the big-league level.

The Cubs addressed one of their biggest needs Wednesday, acquiring right-hander Edward Cabrera from the Miami Marlins. Cabrera, who will turn 28 in April, is coming off his busiest season in the major leagues, pitching 137 2/3 innings in 2025 with a 3.53 ERA.

Heading to Miami in the deal is Chicago's top prospect, outfielder Owen Caissie, who appeared in 12 games with the Cubs last season for his first MLB experience. Chicago also sent two other minor leaguers, middle infielder Cristian Hernandez and corner infielder Edgardo De Leon, to the Marlins.

The trade further underscores the Cubs' willingness to deal from the top of their minor league system to bolster the major league roster, even if they would rather avoid it.

Cabrera, who had been in the Marlins' organization since 2015, has a history of subpar arm health. He missed significant time in 2024 due to right shoulder impingement, and saw two separate stints on the Injured List in 2025 with a middle finger blister and then a right elbow sprain.

When healthy, though, Cabrera has been an effective pitcher, and Chicago is clearly high on his potential and the ability of its pitching infrastructure to help Cabrera ascend into a top-of-the-rotation starter. Cabrera has a career ERA+ of 108 in 431 2/3 innings over the last five years.

Edward Cabrera | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Cabrera lowered his release point this past season and saw better results in terms of pounding the strike zone, with his walk rate improving significantly. His fastball did not grade well in terms of run value despite an average velocity approaching 97 miles per hour, but his breaking and off-speed pitches were among the best in MLB.

Cabrera did get knocked around a bit, though, ranking in the eighth percentile in hard-hit rate in 2025.

For second straight winter, Cubs' biggest move will be a trade, not a signing

Chicago is still hoping to add an impact bat, and bringing in Alex Bregman or Bo Bichette would definitely qualify as a major move — but under chairman Tom Ricketts, the Cubs have been reluctant in recent years to exceed the luxury tax threshold.

So, a year after dealing 2024 first-round draft pick Cam Smith as part of a package to land star outfielder Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros, Chicago again dealt a top prospect away in letting go of Caissie.

Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Caissie, whom the Cubs acquired from the San Diego Padres as part of the Yu Darvish trade after the 2020 season, put up exceptional minor-league numbers before Chicago called him up last August.

With Ian Happ and Pete Crow-Armstrong entrenched in starting outfield roles and Seiya Suzuki potentially returning to a starting spot in right, playing time could have remained hard to come by for Caissie, especially if the Cubs are intent on finding a bigger role for Moises Ballesteros.

In the Marlins, Chicago found perhaps the lone team willing to take a package exclusively containing position players in exchange for a big-league starting pitcher. The Marlins have plenty of pitching depth — headlined by former Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara as well as Eury Perez — but have struggled to develop offensive talent.

Cubs avoid further pilfering of upper echelon of farm system

Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Chicago did give up another prospect in Hernandez, who possesses excellent bat speed and is a good baserunner. But it could have been much worse for president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer and company. The Cubs held onto the likes of Jefferson Rojas and Jonathon Long, who are both closer to big-league ready than Hernandez.

While they are still hopeful to upgrade their lineup before spring training begins next month, for now, the Cubs would have Suzuki slide back into his old post in right field with Ballesteros having the inside track for the starting designated hitter spot.

Suzuki's defense raises some question marks, though he does have a strong throwing arm and fared well when forced into action for the 2025 postseason.

Persistence pays off for front office

The Cubs were rumored to be in the mix for Cabrera prior to last season's trade deadline, but the Marlins' asking price was too high for the right-hander, who will not become a free agent until the end of the 2028 season.

In the end, Cabrera and Alcantara, as well as the Pittsburgh Pirates' Mitch Keller and the Minnesota Twins' Joe Ryan, all stayed put last summer.

Chicago also nearly had a deal done last offseason for former Marlins pitcher Jesus Luzardo, but nixed the trade during a medical review of the left-hander. Luzardo was ultimately dealt to the Philadelphia Phillies, where he pitched a career-best 183 2/3 innings with a 3.92 ERA and finished seventh in NL Cy Young Award voting.

This time, though, the Cubs signed off on the deal despite Cabrera's shaky medical history. He now slots into Chicago's rotation, which includes NL Rookie of the Year runner-up Cade Horton, lefties Matthew Boyd and Shota Imanaga, veteran right-handers Jameson Taillon and Colin Rea, and 2023 All-Star Justin Steele once he returns from elbow surgery.

