Cubs Urged to Pursue Former All-Star Amid Pitching Injury Concerns

The Chicago Cubs have had a rough few days in the injury news cycle, and their pitching staff could be on the brink of getting a whole lot more thin than it looked headed into the year.

Just days after Cade Horton was removed from a start with a forearm injury and with the team seemingly bracing for bad news there, Chicago also put Opening Day starter Matthew Boyd on the injured list on Monday.

If both Horton and Boyd are out for extended periods of time, the Cubs have a serious issue on their hands in terms of starting rotation depth. If they want to make a move to address it, there is a name still out there who could help.

That's exactly what Patrick McAvoy of Fastball on SI argued in a recent article, urging Chicago to go out and make a move for available veteran and former All-Star right-hander Lucas Giolito.

Cubs urged to pursue Lucas Giolito

Boston Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

"The Cubs are the latest team to need a lift," McAvoy wrote. "For Chicago, it should offer Giolito a one-year deal right now and see if he's interested in coming to town. This is a nine-year veteran we're talking about. He's been around the league for a long time and was a big reason why Boston was able to get to the playoffs in 2025. He shouldn't be available, but that could be a gift for Chicago."

Giolito being available this late in the process is a significant surprise based on his production in 2025, but he likely will not be around for long, as arm injuries are happening at as high a rate as ever.

He would not come in and save the Chicago rotation, but the 31-year-old can bring an element that is not currently in Chicago.

Cubs could benefit from what Giolito was in 2025

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

It truly is a mystery why Giolito is still on the market, given what he was last season. The right-hander posted a 2.1 bWAR with a 3.41 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across 26 starts and 145 innings, putting up a record of 10-4.

A former teammate of Alex Bregman, perhaps a reunion could be in the cards there to address a pitching staff which all of the sudden is looking a whole lot more dicey than it was even just a week ago.

Giolito is someone worth keeping an eye on over the coming week as Chicago awaits updates on several of their injured arms.