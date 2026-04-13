Dansby Swanson’s Baserunning Strategy May Sound ‘Elementary’ but It’s Working

Dansby Swanson is no stranger to sliding.

His moves aren’t always the cleanest — fans are sure to remember his face-plant slide into home plate Wednesday in Tampa Bay.

“Let me tell you, I, I've rethought everything after that Tampa slide,” Swanson said.

But Sunday, his heads-up decisions were crucial in the Cubs' 7-6 home victory over the Pirates.

“You're just kind of always ready for anything that can happen. And if [the outfielder] catches it normal and I just stay there, I stay there. But that's not what it was in store for today,” Swanson said.

Dansby Swanson | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Swanson scored three of Chicago’s seven runs, including a seventh-inning homer. When speaking to the media postgame, the shortstop credited his strong baserunning skills to a lifelong focus on being aware of the ball.

Eyes on the ball

“I think just being taught to run with your eyes up, run with your eyes on the ball,” Swanson said. “I know it sounds like super elementary, but the more that you can run and be aware with what's happening, like your instincts can tell you to go quicker than someone can tell you to go.”

He mentioned he maintained a bit of comedic philosophy about baserunning during this year’s Spring Training.

“I always said, ‘if you need the base coaches to tell you what to do, you stink at base running,’” Swanson joked.

The slides into home are still a work in progress 😂 https://t.co/SENDXyX8e2 pic.twitter.com/COvgp20aSe — Elise Menaker (@EliseMenaker) April 12, 2026

For Cubs manager Craig Counsell, Swanson is the kind of athlete who takes the right chances.

“Baserunning, we talk about it all the time. There’s risk involved, right?” Counsell explained. “And you’ve got to take the right chances, and you want to take the right chances… On the sac fly, he understands the conditions here and that no pop fly is routine. And a guy gets on his heels and falls over because he’s trying to make the play and it’s a run. That’s everything. That’s everything.”

Home field advantage

Cubs starting pitcher Jameson Tallion was impressed with Swanson’s performance Sunday.

“Dansby’s just an incredible athlete,” Taillon said. “He’s got a lot of baseball savvy. He’s a good ballplayer. He knows the game. He’s got great feel. Not super surprised.”

Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Tallion went on to mention the uniqueness of Wrigley Field, and hopes it will benefit the team moving forward.

“If you want to find a way to win a game at Wrigley Field, things can get weird,” Taillon said. “That’s hopefully something we take advantage of. A fielder goes to the ground, trying to stay with a pretty high popup, and Dansby just has the feel to tag up and score. I thought we were really good at home last year and I think we can use this place as an advantage. That’s just an example of it.”