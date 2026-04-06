Edward Cabrera Praises Chicago's Star-Studded Defense After Second Shutout

The Chicago Cubs went all-in this winter, signing Alex Bregman to a five-year contract. Afterward, they traded for right-hander Edward Cabrera from the Miami Marlins, a move that cost them one of their top prospects, Owen Caissie.

Additionally, as Opening Day neared, they doubled down by agreeing to extensions with Pete Crow-Armstrong and Nico Hoerner.

That said, Cabrera was incredible in his debut, going six scoreless innings against the Angels, allowing one walk and one hit. Easing into things to begin the year, Cabrera only threw 80 pitches and struck out five batters.

After Saturday's game against the Cleveland Guardians was postponed due to inclement weather, Cabrera took the mound in the first game of Chicago's double-header on Easter Sunday.

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Edward Cabrera delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians | David Richard-Imagn Images

Cabrera's second start of the season

Cabrera was dominant once again, throwing another scoreless outing, allowing one hit. Cabrera went 5 2/3 innings, throwing 97 pitches and striking out four batters. Cabrera's walk total (five) was a bit concerning; however, none of them came around to score.

Following Cabrera's outing, Caleb Thielbar, Hoby Milner and Daniel Palencia combined for 3 1/3 scoreless innings to preserve the shutout.

Catcher Miguel Amaya came through on the offensive end to provide the Cubs with their only run, singling to bring in outfielder Dylan Carlson, who replaced Michael Conforto as a pinch runner in the eighth inning.

Miguel Amaya | David Richard-Imagn Images

Chicago's 1-0 win would mark their fourth of the year, although they split the doubleheader, losing the nightcap 6-5.

After the game, Amaya spoke about Cabrera's performance as the two worked together at the big league level for the first time (Carson Kelly caught Cabrera's debut).

“Everyone has seen this guy pitch,” said Amaya. “The season that he had last year was very solid. Bringing that to this team, it’s pretty helpful for us. Like he’s said before, he feels like he’s the best when he’s up there. And that’s how he looks.”

As for Cabrera himself, he didn't have much to say about the first two games of his Cubs tenure.

Back-2-back scoreless outings for Edward Cabrera 🤧 pic.twitter.com/4V9lVGyAJ8 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) April 5, 2026

“I want to thank God for the two outings that I’ve had,” Cabrera said via team interpreter Fredy Quevedo Jr. “That’s all I have to say.”

However, Cabrera was quick to praise Chicago's defense, which totals nine Gold Gloves between the foursome of Ian Happ (four), Dansby Swanson (two), Hoerner and Crow-Armstrong (one). Adding Bregman into the equation would make 10; however, he was slated as designated hitter for the first game of the doubleheader, returning to third base later in the evening.

“It feels good to have a defense like the one we have out there. We have a great defense, and I trust all the guys. And when I say I trust all the guys, I mean all the guys. It’s a great defense. It feels really, really good.”

Having gone 11 2/3 scoreless innings to begin the season, allowing just two hits, Cabrera couldn't have asked for a better start to the 2026 campaign.

David Richard-Imagn Images

That said, the Cubs as a whole haven't enjoyed the same success. Through the first nine games, Chicago sits dead last in the National League Central.

Having factored into half of the team's wins to begin the year, Cabrera will hope to lead the team to another in his next outing Saturday.