Why Ian Happ Was Out of Cubs Lineup for Final Two Games Against Rays

The Chicago Cubs are starting a series with their hated division rival, the Pittsburgh Pirates, on Friday afternoon. But as for the series victory against the Tampa Bay Rays, they did it a little bit shorthanded.

For the final two games of the series, Chicago was missing star left fielder Ian Happ, and it turns out, he has been dealing with a little bit of an injury situation. According to a report from Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune, Happ was available off the bench of Wednesday, but did not start after a heel injury stemming from Monday's series opener.

The story revealed Happ was dealing with a bruised heel from a "wonky play" on Monday, and that it was very swollen on Tuesday, but it did look better on Wednesday. Manager Craig Counsell told press that because of the off day Thursday, he wanted to give his outfielder another day.

Cubs need Happ healthy moving forward

Ian Happ and Craig Counsell | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Happ has not gotten off to the fastest start so far this season, but there is no denying that he is one of the most important players on the team. With Gold Glove-level defense and elite on-base numbers, the 31-year-old is one of the straws that stir the drink for Chicago.

Currently slashing .200/.289/.550 across 10 games, Happ does have a very impressive four home runs, but has not done a ton in terms of his usual contact and walk ability. Last year, he was a 4.0 bWAR guy in one of the best seasons of his career, so his importance cannot be understated.

By the sound of it, though, his being back in the lineup on Friday appears most likely.

Happ does not appear headed for injured list

Ian Happ | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Given that Counsell stated he was available if needed on Wednesday, it seems Happ just needed a couple of days in order to get right and allow the swelling in his heel to go down. Returning to Wrigley Field this weekend, he likely is going to be in the lineup Friday afternoon.

With the brutal injuries Chicago's pitching staff has already suffered, losing Happ was the last thing anyone wanted to see. By the sounds of it, things are not headed in this direction, and one of the most important players for the Cubs is going to be just fine.

The lineup will be eagerly monitored on Friday morning, and fans will breathe a sigh of relief to see Happ in it.