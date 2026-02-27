Inside The Cubs

Edward Cabrera to Make Cubs Spring Training Debut, Lineup Set for Guardians

The Chicago Cubs are looking for a victory as they head back to their spring training home to take on the Cleveland Guardians
Matt Postins|
Chicago Cubs second baseman Scott Kingery. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

If this were the regular season, Chicago Cubs fans would be worried. Fortunately, it’s just spring training.

The Cubs (2-6) have not gotten off to a good start in the win-loss column. Chicago started the campaign with three losses, followed by two wins. Now, they hope to avoid a third straight loss when they host the Cleveland Guardians on Friday at their spring training home, Sloan Park, in Mesa, Ariz.

The game is set for 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including the starting pitcher, lineup, injuries and other notes.

Chicago Cubs vs. Cleveland Guardians

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

At Sloan Field, Mesa, Ariz.

Time: 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

TV/Radio: None

Records: Chicago Cubs: 2-5; Cleveland: 4-3

Cubs Starting Pitcher

Edward Cabrera: 0-0, 0.00 ERA

Cubs fans will get to see what the fuss is about for the first time this spring as the right-hander logs his first inning (or innings) of spring training. Acquired in January in a trade with the Miami Marlins, he went 8-7 last season with a 3.53 ERA. He set career highs for victories, innings pitched and strikeouts.

Cubs Batting Order

Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

2B Nico Hoerner

3B Alex Bregman

LF Ian Happ

SS Dansby Swanson

1B Michael Busch

RF Matt Shaw

CF Pete Crow-Armstrong

C Miguel Amaya

DH Dylan Carlson

Cubs Injuries

LHP Justin Steele: Per MLB.com, he’s on a throwing program as he recovers from last year’s UCL revision surgery. He’s expected to be able to return sometime this season.

INF Tyler Austin: He underwent right patellar tendon debridement surgery and will be out for several months.

LHP Jordan Wicks: He has left forearm inflammation. An MRI revealed no damage.

INF Jonathon Long: Continuing his recovery from a left elbow sprain suffered on Saturday. He pulled out of the WBC on Thursday.

Chicago Cubs 2026 Exhibition Schedule, Results

Chicago Cubs center fielder Justin Dean. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

(all times Central and Mountain; Home games in bold at Sloan Park, Mesa, Ariz.; SS-designates split squad game; TV and radio designations included. Times subject to change)

Feb. 20 Chicago White Sox 8, Chicago Cubs 1

Feb. 21 Texas 3, Chicago 2

Feb. 22 at San Francisco 4, Chicago 2

Feb. 23 Chicago 3, Kansas City 2

Feb. 24 Chicago 6, San Diego 5

Feb. 25 Colorado 14, Chicago 7

Feb. 26 Los Angeles Angels 5, Chicago 4

Feb. 27 vs. Cleveland, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

Feb. 28 at Los Angeles Dodgers (SS), 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 1 vs. Chicago White Sox, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV)

March 2 at Cincinnati, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV)

March 3 vs. Italy, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 4 at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. CT/1:10 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV)

March 5 vs. Arizona, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 6 at San Diego, 7:10 p.m. CT/6:10 p.m. MT

March 7 vs. Athletics (SS), 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 8 vs. San Francisco, 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV) & 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 10 at Texas, 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 11 vs. Kansas City (SS), 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 12 vs. Seattle, 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 13 at Chicago White Sox, 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 14 at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. CT/1:10 p.m. MT, 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 15 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (SS), 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV) & 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 16 at Cleveland, 8:05 p.m. CT/6:05 p.m. MT

March 17 vs. Los Angeles Angels, 8:05 p.m. CT/6:05 p.m. MT, 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 18 at Arizona, 3:10 p.m. CT/1:10 p.m. MT

March 20 at Athletics (SS), 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV)

March 20 vs. Cincinnati (SS), 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT

March 21 at Seattle, 3:10 p.m. CT/1:10 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV) & 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 22 vs. Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m. CT/12:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV) & 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 23 vs. New York Yankees, 2:05 p.m. CT/12:05 p.m. MT, 104.3 The Score (Radio)

March 24 vs. New York Yankees, 2:05 p.m. CT/12:05 p.m. MT

