Edward Cabrera to Make Cubs Spring Training Debut, Lineup Set for Guardians
If this were the regular season, Chicago Cubs fans would be worried. Fortunately, it’s just spring training.
The Cubs (2-6) have not gotten off to a good start in the win-loss column. Chicago started the campaign with three losses, followed by two wins. Now, they hope to avoid a third straight loss when they host the Cleveland Guardians on Friday at their spring training home, Sloan Park, in Mesa, Ariz.
The game is set for 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT.
Here is a breakdown of the game, including the starting pitcher, lineup, injuries and other notes.
Chicago Cubs vs. Cleveland Guardians
At Sloan Field, Mesa, Ariz.
Time: 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT
TV/Radio: None
Records: Chicago Cubs: 2-5; Cleveland: 4-3
Cubs Starting Pitcher
Edward Cabrera: 0-0, 0.00 ERA
Cubs fans will get to see what the fuss is about for the first time this spring as the right-hander logs his first inning (or innings) of spring training. Acquired in January in a trade with the Miami Marlins, he went 8-7 last season with a 3.53 ERA. He set career highs for victories, innings pitched and strikeouts.
Cubs Batting Order
2B Nico Hoerner
3B Alex Bregman
LF Ian Happ
SS Dansby Swanson
1B Michael Busch
RF Matt Shaw
CF Pete Crow-Armstrong
C Miguel Amaya
DH Dylan Carlson
Cubs Injuries
LHP Justin Steele: Per MLB.com, he’s on a throwing program as he recovers from last year’s UCL revision surgery. He’s expected to be able to return sometime this season.
INF Tyler Austin: He underwent right patellar tendon debridement surgery and will be out for several months.
LHP Jordan Wicks: He has left forearm inflammation. An MRI revealed no damage.
INF Jonathon Long: Continuing his recovery from a left elbow sprain suffered on Saturday. He pulled out of the WBC on Thursday.
Chicago Cubs 2026 Exhibition Schedule, Results
(all times Central and Mountain; Home games in bold at Sloan Park, Mesa, Ariz.; SS-designates split squad game; TV and radio designations included. Times subject to change)
Feb. 20 Chicago White Sox 8, Chicago Cubs 1
Feb. 21 Texas 3, Chicago 2
Feb. 22 at San Francisco 4, Chicago 2
Feb. 23 Chicago 3, Kansas City 2
Feb. 24 Chicago 6, San Diego 5
Feb. 25 Colorado 14, Chicago 7
Feb. 26 Los Angeles Angels 5, Chicago 4
Feb. 27 vs. Cleveland, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT
Feb. 28 at Los Angeles Dodgers (SS), 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT
March 1 vs. Chicago White Sox, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV)
March 2 at Cincinnati, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV)
March 3 vs. Italy, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT
March 4 at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. CT/1:10 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV)
March 5 vs. Arizona, 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT
March 6 at San Diego, 7:10 p.m. CT/6:10 p.m. MT
March 7 vs. Athletics (SS), 2:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, 104.3 The Score (Radio)
March 8 vs. San Francisco, 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV) & 104.3 The Score (Radio)
March 10 at Texas, 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT
March 11 vs. Kansas City (SS), 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT
March 12 vs. Seattle, 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT
March 13 at Chicago White Sox, 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT
March 14 at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. CT/1:10 p.m. MT, 104.3 The Score (Radio)
March 15 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (SS), 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV) & 104.3 The Score (Radio)
March 16 at Cleveland, 8:05 p.m. CT/6:05 p.m. MT
March 17 vs. Los Angeles Angels, 8:05 p.m. CT/6:05 p.m. MT, 104.3 The Score (Radio)
March 18 at Arizona, 3:10 p.m. CT/1:10 p.m. MT
March 20 at Athletics (SS), 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV)
March 20 vs. Cincinnati (SS), 3:05 p.m. CT/1:05 p.m. MT
March 21 at Seattle, 3:10 p.m. CT/1:10 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV) & 104.3 The Score (Radio)
March 22 vs. Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m. CT/12:05 p.m. MT, Marquee Sports Network (TV) & 104.3 The Score (Radio)
March 23 vs. New York Yankees, 2:05 p.m. CT/12:05 p.m. MT, 104.3 The Score (Radio)
March 24 vs. New York Yankees, 2:05 p.m. CT/12:05 p.m. MT
