How Shota Imanaga May Have Eaten Up Cubs Money for Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen remained on the free-agent market way too long. It’s possible the Chicago Cubs were waiting to see if his price would drop.

Well, it didn’t. And, as it turned out, the Arizona Diamondbacks will pay him the exact same salary the Cubs will pay Shota Imanaga this season.

Gallen’s one-year deal with the D-backs is worth $22.025 million ($14 million of which is deferred). The contract, reported by multiple outlets, is the exact same amount Gallen turned down in November when the Diamondbacks made him the qualifying offer.

The Cubs went the same route with Imanaga. Chicago offered him the $22.025 million qualifying offer and, in somewhat of a surprise, he ultimately accepted the contract.

Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Is it possible that Imanaga swallowed up money the Cubs could have used to try and pursue Gallen on a longer-term deal?

Did Imanaga’s return influence Gallen pursuit?

Chicago is expected to start Imanaga, Jameson Taillon, Matthew Boyd, Edward Cabrera and Cade Horton in their starting rotation. Despite a subpar season on Imanaga’s part, which included a two-month IL stint, he is the highest-paid pitcher on the roster, per Spotrac:

Shota Imanaga: $22.025 million

Jameson Taillon: $17 million

Matthew Boyd: $14.5 million

Edward Cabrera: $4.45 million

Cade Horton: $820,000

By accepting the qualifying offer and not testing free agency, Imanaga put the Cubs in a curious position. Had they wanted to pursue Gallen or any other top free agent pitcher on the market, such as Framber Valdez, they likely would have had to pay more per year than they were paying him.

There was reportedly interest in Gallen, even after Imanaga made his decision. And while the draft pick the Cubs would have given up to sign Gallen was somewhat prohibitive, it might have stung less had Imanaga declined the qualifying offer, tested free agency, and allowed the Cubs to pursue Gallen on a multi-year deal that would have given Chicago more stability in the rotation.

Zac Gallen | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Gallen’s value was dented last season when he went 13-15 with a 4.83 ERA in 33 starts for Arizona. But the same was true for Imanaga, who went 9-8 with a 3.73 ERA. He struck out 117 and walked 26. His strikeout rate per nine innings dropped from 9.0 in 2024 to 7.3 in 2025.

As it turned out, both Imanaga and Gallen returned to their respective teams, three months apart, for the exact same amount of money. Both will be free agents again next year and neither can be slapped with the qualifying offer. Maybe then we’ll know just how interested Chicago was in Gallen.

