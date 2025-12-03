Cubs Risk Losing Out As Another Starting Pitcher Exits Free Agency

One team above all others is making massive improvements to its pitching staff this offseason: the Toronto Blue Jays.

The organization started with the immediate re-signing of Shane Bieber, which was then followed by a major deal for Dylan Cease from the San Diego Padres. Then, when it seemed like their starting rotation couldn't get much better, they picked up the KBO MVP Cody Ponce.

The Chicago Cubs, on the other hand, have yet to make a strong addition to their rotation, even though management has been extremely vocal about their desire to make their pitching staff stronger. Time will tell if their one-year deal with Shota Imanaga was the right move, but other than that, so far, it's been crickets.

Shota Imanaga | David Banks-Imagn Images

If Imanaga looks anything like he did in his first season, or in the first half of 2025, then this was a good move. But if he looks like the home run machine that showed up in August, September, and the playoffs, then the Cubs have a real problem.

Even if Imanaga does alright for their pitching staff, the Cubs are still shorthanded. It is doubtful Justin Steele returns in the first couple of months of the season, so that leaves Matthew Boyd, Cade Horton and Jameson Taillon. They'll need another starter and need to make a move soon or risk losing out on yet another target.

Top Arms Still on the Market

Tatsuya Imai is one of the best starters still available, but both the Cubs and the Dodgers are potentially out of the running after he made comments stating that he doesn't wish to sign with a team that already has a Japanese member. So, where else can management look?

The first name that comes to mind is Framber Valdez, who has spent his entire career with the Houston Astros. In the last four years, he has yet to make less than 28 starts, and over that timespan, he's averaged a 3.21 ERA, 3.7 WAR, a 1.16 WHIP, and 14 wins per season and 188 strikeouts per season.

Framber Valdez | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Valdez isn't the only American League pitcher worth looking at; Chris Bassitt could be as well. After the last few signings by the Blue Jays, it seems clear that he no longer has a spot in their starting rotation, but that doesn't mean he wasn't deserving of one.

Last season, he trailed only Kevin Gausman in total strikeouts with 166, along with a 3.96 ERA. Bassitt stepped into the role as a reliever during the playoffs and was nothing short of excellent for the team during their World Series run.

There are a few strong pitchers that still remain free agents, but if the Cubs want to pick one up, the time is now.

