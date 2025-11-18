Insider Gives Blunt Take On How Costly A Cubs Trade For Tarik Skubal Would Be

One of the biggest stories in baseball since the Detroit Tigers were eliminated from the 2025 playoffs was whether they'd consider trading ace pitcher Tarik Skubal (who went 13-6 with a 2.21 ERA and a league-leading 248 strikeouts during the 2025 regular season) this offseason.

Skubal is fresh off winning two consecutive AL Cy Young Awards and is considered the best left-handed pitcher (and arguably the best pitcher overall) in the world right now. He has one year left on his current contract before hitting free agency, and all reports indicate that he and the Tigers have been extremely far apart in contract extension talks to this point.

Given that Detroit is a relatively small-market team, there's a lot of skepticism that they'll be willing to (or even be able to) re-sign Skubal for the $400 million or so that he's predicted to make once he hits free agency. Because of this, many believe Detroit's best course of action is to trade him now rather than letting him walk in free agency in a year.

Since then, the Tigers have asserted that they have no interest in trading Skubal away, if only because they still believe they can contend for a World Series with him on their roster next season. But this hasn't stopped teams from inquiring about a deal for him. And if Detroit's front office is offered a king's ransom for Skubal this winter, many believe there's a world where they pull the trigger on trading him.

Insider Assesses Whether Cubs Could Make Tarik Skubal Trade

The Chicago Cubs have made it clear that they intend to be active in the free agency and trade market this offseason, and want to add at least one impact starting pitcher.

There is no more impactful starting pitcher than Tarik Skubal right now. Therefore, one would imagine that the team would at least inquire about bringing him on board.

ESPN's MLB insider Jeff Passan assessed whether multiple teams actually had what it takes to secure a potential trade for Skubal in a November 18 article. When it came to the Cubs, he wrote, "The Cubs could scrape together enough [in a trade for Skubal], but it would gut their system."

There's a case to be made that executing a trade for Skubal would be worth it, despite the havoc it would wreak on Chicago's farm system.

Then again, the Cubs are thought to be out on re-signing Kyle Tucker this winter because he'll cost about $400 million (which is likely around what Skubal will get). Chicago gave up several key prospects in a trade for him last offseason. Would they do the same thing with Skubal this offseason?

Many Cubs fans would hope the answer to that is yes.