Insider Reveals Why Cubs 'Might Balk' At Cody Bellinger Reunion

Given that Kyle Tucker is expected to sign with another team in free agency this offseason, the expectation is that the Chicago Cubs will try to sign another hitter who can help fill the void Tucker will leave in the middle of the Cubs' lineup.

Since Tucker is left-handed (which provided a nice contrast to the other right-handed hitters Chicago has, such as Dansby Swanson, Nico Hoerner, and Seiya Suzuki), it would be nice if the Cubs could acquire another lefty slugger.

As it turns out, the two free agents that make the most sense in this regard have both played with the Cubs in the past: Kyle Schwarber and Cody Bellinger.

Schwarber spent the first six seasons of his MLB career with the Cubs, was a factor in them winning the 2016 World Series, and is coming off a year where he hit .240 with a .928 OPS, 56 home runs, and 132 RBIs with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Bellinger spent 2024 in Chicago, was traded to the New York Yankees last offseason shortly after the Cubs acquired Tucker, and hit .272 with an .814 OPS, 29 home runs, 98 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases in the Bronx in 2025.

Insider Explains Cubs' Potential Problem With Cody Bellinger Reunion

While Bellinger makes a lot of sense for the Cubs on paper, there are a couple of reasons why fans might want to temper their expectations. One is that Bellinger might be hesitant to return to a team that traded him one year ago, if only because of fear they might do so again in the future.

Another one relates to money. And MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand alluded to this in a November 19 article by writing, "Chicago might balk at paying the price for Bellinger given its need for pitching".

While Feinsand did go on to add, "but the match [for Chicago] makes sense since he’ll cost less than Tucker," his initial sentiment speaks volumes.

Even after Shota Imanaga accepted the Cubs' qualifying offer and will therefore be returning to the team in 2026, a quick look at the Cubs' roster shows they could use pitching assistance (both in the rotation and in the bullpen) more than another hitter, even with Tucker's looming exit.

While perhaps there's enough money for the front office to sign a top-tier starter and Bellinger, they might want to ensure they get the first part of that equation finalized before turning their attention toward a reunion with Bellinger.