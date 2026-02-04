MLB Expert Reveals the New-Look Top 10 Cubs Prospects for 2026

As the Chicago Cubs look to compete for a championship, they still have many high-level prospects that could contribute down the line.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel came out with a top 10 prospects ranking for each team. For the Cubs, many of their highly-regarded young players rose on this list, but a notable one also fell.

After trading top outfield prospect Owen Caissie for starter Edward Cabrera, the Cubs still have a solid farm system.

What did the Cubs prospect rankings look like?

Just like last season, catching prospect Moises Ballesteros was No. 1 in the rankings. Ballesteros is expected to be the Cubs' every-day designated hitter. He proved his worth at the major league level in 2025 with an .868 OPS in 20 games.

Right-hander Jaxon Wiggins, who McDaniel profiles as the next prospect to debut, was ranked second, a rise from fourth last year. Wiggins had a 2.19 ERA in 19 games last season, with 97 strikeouts in 78 innings.

Shortstop Jefferson Rojas concludes the Cubs' top 3 prospects.

Third baseman Pedro Ramirez was another big riser, going from unranked to fourth in ESPN's rankings. Ramirez batted .280 in Double-A last season, with 28 stolen bases.

McDaniel is very bullish on the Cubs' farm system, citing how much he liked the drafting they did in 2025.

"I've said many times that I liked what the Cubs did in the 2025 draft, with Conrad, Kepley, Hartshorn and Wing headlining the class. The rest of the prospects of consequence in this system will be in the upper minors or the big leagues this year." Kiley McDaniel, ESPN

All four of those draft picks found a place in the top 10.

Because of that, outfielder Kevin Alcantara shockingly fell in the rankings from fifth to seventh, despite having an impact season in Triple-A. In 102 games, Alcantara hit .266 with an .819 OPS and 17 home runs. Cubs fans will hope that sooner or later he will be on the major league roster.

Alcantara possesses an elite size-speed combination that few players can match. Because of this, it's perplexing that he would fall in any rankings.

Player Rank Moises Ballesteros 1 Jaxon Wiggins 2 Jefferson Rojas 3 Pedo Ramirez 4 Ethan Conrad 5 Jonathon Long 6 Kevin Alcantara 7 Kane Kepley 8 Josiah Hartshorn 9 Kaleb Wing 10

While MLB Pipeline hasn't released its 2026 Top 30 prospect list for each team, Alcantara was fourth in its most recent rankings and shouldn't fall that far, if at all.

Despite Alcantara's fall in ESPN's rankings, the Cubs have a bright future ahead of them. They are expected to contend for a title as soon as this season, with reinforcements in the minors to back up a solid team.

