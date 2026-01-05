MLB Insiders Deliver Tough Free Agency Reality Check For Cubs Fans

The Chicago Cubs have long been one of the more popular MLB teams. And the fact that they play in the No. 3 media market in the United States, have among the highest revenues in the league, and have a gigantic and devoted nationwide fan base all suggest that this is a big-market ballclub.

However, the Cubs don't always act like a big-market team. In fact, they have become known for their more mid-tier spending habits, which has become a common point of frustration among Cubs fans.

This frugality has reared its ugly head over the past several offseasons, with the Cubs not being contenders to sign most of the top free agents available.

Jed Hoyer and the rest of the Cubs' brass entered this offseason with a lot of optimism and shared several messages about how the team is eager to go against its reputation and spend to bolster the roster for a World Series run in 2026. But their actions have spoken louder than words at this point.

While Chicago has made several noteworthy signings like Phil Maton and Tyler Austin, these aren't the sexy names that Cubs fans have been dreaming about seeing compete. Wrigley Field. And story of Chicago's offseason has been what and who they haven't been willing to spend on.

The Cubs were reportedly finalists on Dylan Cease before bidding reached $200 million, at which point they bowed out. They didn't want to pay a premium for any of the many elite closers available; they decided not to compete in signing Tatsuya Imai, and it's well documented that they're not close to offering what it will take to re-sign Kyle Tucker.

Insider delivers tough reality check

Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic highlighted the growing exasperation about Chicago's offseason in a January 5 article. After noting what small moves the Cubs have made to this point, the article pointed out that they're still in play for a starting pitcher and perhaps Alex Bregman as a way to replace Kyle Tucker's production.

"Based on their recent history, it’s probably best to bet the under," the article then wrote as a way of suggesting that the Cubs will fall short on filling these two needs before the offseason ends. A tough sentence to read as a Cubs fan.

Alex Bregman | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Cubs fans would be thrilled if their front office added one of the three best remaining starting pitchers (Framber Valdez, Ranger Suarez, and Zac Gallen) or signed Bregman. The prospect of them doing both is now too far-fetched to believe.

