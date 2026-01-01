Insider Confirms $160 Million Free Agent Starter Remains On Cubs Radar

While the MLB hot stove has been relatively quiet over the holidays, it has already started picking up steam in the new year.

This began when Tatsuya Imai signed a three-year, $54 million contract (with $63 million possible based on incentives) with the Houston Astros on January 1, one day before his posting period ended.

Imai's signing was a tough pill for some Cubs fans to swallow, as Chicago was widely reported to be among the favorites to sign the 27-year-old Japanese hurler. Houston was not considered a favorite, which made this an interesting move that was unexpected for many.

The belief is that Chicago's front office is still looking for another starting pitcher before heading into the 2026 campaign. With Imai now off the market, the three best starting pitchers remaining are Framber Valdez, Zac Gallen, and Ranger Suarez.

All three of these pitchers have been connected to Chicago this offseason, and the baseball world went into a frenzy when it was falsely reported that Gallen signed with the Cubs last month. It appeared that many teams were waiting for Imai to sign before deciding how to approach the rest of the market, and now that he's headed to Houston, the chase to sign these three starters should heat up.

Insider buzz puts Ranger Suárez on Cubs radar

While the Cubs have kept relatively quiet regarding their pursuit of these free agents, Jon Heyman confirmed their continued interest in Suarez in a January 1 article, where he said that Chicago remains "linked" to the former Philadelphia Phillies southpaw.

Suarez makes a lot of sense for Chicago. One reason is that he has thrived at Wrigley Field in his career, posting a 1.88 ERA and giving up no home runs in 14.1 innings while pitching there. Not to mention that Suarez likely won't break the bank, and should come at a price that isn't immediately off-putting for Jed Hoyer and the rest of the Cubs' front office.

The Cubs could use proven performers in the postseason. And Suarez's 1.48 postseason ERA is third-best in MLB this century, only behind Mariano Rivera (0.86) and Stephen Strasburg (1.46).

While the Cubs have made several shrewd moves to improve their roster this winter, it seems that they might make at least one more major splash. And signing Suarez to solidify their starting rotation and pair him with Cade Horton would be the perfect move to make.

