Cubs Top Prospect Surprisingly Left Off MLB Insider’s Predicted 2026 Roster

It's never too early to theorize what a team's opening day roster may look like. And teams, experts, and fans alike love to give their predictions ahead of the first game of the season.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter just released his predictions for every team's opening day rosters, and while the Chicago Cubs' infield looks the same, his prediction about the outfield doesn't

Michael Busch (1B)

Nico Hoerner (2B)

Ian Happ (LF)

Seiya Suzuki (RF)

Pete Crow-Armstrong (CF)

Carson Kelly (C)

Moisés Ballesteros (DH)

Dansby Swanson (SS)

Matt Shaw (3B)

It's no surprise that two of the best defenders in the game are at their respective positions in both Pete Crow-Armstrong, who took home his first Gold Glove Award this year, and 4x winner of the honor Ian Happ, alongside him.

Ian Happ | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

However, many have Owen Caissie picked to be the right fielder in 2026, which would move Seiya Suzuki to designated hitter. Caissie has been exceptional in Triple-A with a bat, but expecting him to make up the production that 2x Silver Slugger Award winner Kyler Tucker is likely taking with him is unreasonable.

Tucker had 20+ home runs and 70+ RBI during his lone year with the Cubs, and he was a big part of the reason the Cubs won 92 games last year. Ultimately, relying on either player (both of whom would be rookies) to handle that kind of workload seems unwise.

So the question for the Cubs is does management prioritize Caissie's defense and the success he has had at the plate in Triple-A over Ballesteros at DH?

Comparing Caissie and Ballesteros

Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Ballesteros was a big bat for the Cubs when he made his debut in the majors in 2025. He played in 20 games, batting nearly .300 to complement an OPS of .868, which is arguably why Reuter named him at DH. But even the insider isn't necessarily convinced.

"The question for the Cubs this spring will be Moises Ballesteros vs. Owen Caissie, as both top prospects have little left to prove in the minors, but have yet to stake claim to a regular role in the big leagues," said Reuter.

Caissie, on the other hand, didn't have quite the debut he would have hoped for, but when he showed up, he showed up big. The 25-year-old had huge plays against their division rivals in what felt like a must-win series against the Brewers.

MORE: Insider Hints That Cubs Could Reunite With ‘Old Friend' In Free Agency

Depending on how the offseason shakes out, Owen Caissie could be getting regular ABs from the jump in 2026.



2025 in Triple-A:

.283/.384/.548 — 139 wRC+

22 HR | 74 R | 55 RBI



Quality of contact was elite:

92.1 EV | 17.0 Barrel% | 53.4 HH%

pic.twitter.com/eCIFPB9ca8 — Carson Wolf (@TheWrigleyWire) November 16, 2025

Caissie not only found his first hit and RBI in game two of the five-game stretch, but also his first home run. The Cubs had just dropped the opener in a disastrous 7-0 shutout, and Caissie helped lead the Cubs to a three-game win streak.

At the end of the day, this might come down to what the two look like during Spring training, but as of right now, Caissie's speed, defense, and a .548 slugging percentage in Triple-A last year should give him the start on opening day.

The Latest Chicago Cubs News

Cubs’ Interest In Bo Bichette Runs Into Familiar Problem

Cubs's 2025 Pitching Staff Full Of Players That Had Tommy John Surgery

Insider Names Cubs' New Year's Resolution With Kyle Tucker Likely Departing

MLB Selects The Cubs Minor League Prospect Set To Break Out In 2026