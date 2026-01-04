Cubs’ Interest In Bo Bichette Runs Into Familiar Problem

With each passing day, Chicago Cubs fans are becoming more convinced that their team isn't going to make a major splash in free agency this offseason.

Jed Hoyer and the rest of the Cubs' brass could certainly still be in play for any of the elite players remaining. Yet, history suggests that the notoriously frugal Cubs would likely be outbid for them by a bigger-market team, as they were for Dylan Cease.

There have been various reports about Chicago's interest in signing star third baseman Alex Bregman. And the fact that the Toronto Blue Jays (who also signed Cease) are likely out on Bregman after signing Kazuma Okamoto on January 3 would seem to bode well for the Cubs' chances of securing him.

Alex Bregman | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Still, the Boston Red Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks appear to be the most likely landing spots for Bregman at this point, if only because they're likely willing to spend more in him than Chicago.

One elite free agent that Cubs hadn't been linked to yet was Bo Bichette.

Bichette became an unrestricted free agent fresh off a stellar 2025 season where he hit .311 with an .840 OPS, 18 home runs, and 94 RBIs for the Toronto Blue Jays. He was then a key part of Toronto advancing to the World Series, hitting .348 with a .922 OPS during the postseason, including a three-run home run in the winner-take-all Game 7 (which the Dodgers ultimately won).

oronto Blue Jays designated hitter Bo Bichette (11) runs after hitting a three run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Insider says Cubs are in mix for Bo Bichette

It would appear that Chicago is in play to sign Bichette, which New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman conveyed with a January 3 X post that read, "The Phillies are among a number of big-market teams to have interest in Bo Bichette, an ultra young (27) free agent. Yanks, Cubs, Dodgers, Red Sox and incumbent Jays, too. Bichette is the only player to hit .300 vs. fastballs, breaking balls and also changeups/splits."

The Phillies are among a number of big-market teams to have interest in Bo Bichette, an ultra young (27) free agent. Yanks, Cubs, Dodgers, Red Sox and incumbent Jays, too. Bichette is the only player to hit .300 vs. fastballs, breaking balls and also changeups/splits. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 3, 2026

While this is obviously intriguing news, the fact that Bichette is being pursued by just about every big-market team in the league — many of whom are known to spare no expense for top free agents — isn't ideal for the Cubs' chances of landing the two-time AL hits leader.

Yet, the Cubs competing with these big-market clubs to sign Bichette is still better than the Cubs not competing to sign Bichette at all.

The Latest Chicago Cubs News

Cubs's 2025 Pitching Staff Full Of Players That Had Tommy John Surgery

Insider Names Cubs' New Year's Resolution With Kyle Tucker Likely Departing

Cubs Notes: Bad News On Bregman, Bichette Linked, Suarez, Gallen & More

MLB Selects The Cubs Minor League Prospect Set To Break Out In 2026