Two Available Options With Cubs Reportedly Still Eyeing Reinforcements

The Chicago Cubs organization made one thing clear this offseason: they are ready to win now. It started with trading away a piece of their future (Owen Caissie) to retain another arm for their starting rotation, Edward Cabrera.

But depth in the rotation wasn't the only hole on the 2025 roster; there was also a need for an elite, consistent bat. While Kyle Tucker was on the field for a year, he struggled with an injury, and consistency was not a word used to describe him down the stretch.

With Tucker's departure for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Jed Hoyer did more than just replace him; he improved the open slot, locking down Silver Slugger and Gold Glove Award winner Alex Bregman.

While the Cubs are seemingly now poised to take back the AL Central, one MLB insider, Jon Heyman, still has the ballclub as one of the nine who could still use some reinforcements on the cusp of spring training.

"They, too, have been linked to Zac Gallen, and another outfielder could make sense. They’ve been listening in on star second baseman Nico Hoerner, who’s entering his walk year, and second-year infielder Matt Shaw, with Boston a possible fit since they are trying to improve their infield and have an extra outfielder," stated Heyman via the New York Post.

Ultimately, there isn't a team that couldn't find value in adding depth to its roster, but for a team like the Cubs, which is eying a World Series run, they will not want to leave anything up to chance, and more additions could make all the difference.

A new face in the outfield

With Tucker and Caissie both playing for different squads this season, it would make plenty of sense for Chicago to add another player out in the field. Right now, it seems highly likely that Seiya Suzuki will be the go-to, but he isn't well-known for his defense.

A perfect suitor to step into this role would be a reunion, as 35-year-old Mike Tauchman is a free agent once again. Tauchman was a free agent around this time last year, after spending a pair of years with the Cubs.

In 2025, with the Cubs' crosstown rival, he batted .263 while slugging .400. Both Hoyer and Craig Counsell know what they are getting with him, and as an aging veteran, they could likely get him for a one-year, low-cost deal.

Another arm for the pitching staff

At first glance, Gallen's 4.83 ERA in 2025 doesn't exactly scream the pitcher that Chicago would be pursuing. However, it is important to note that Gallen was playing for the Arizona Diamondbacks, meaning that one of the worst all-around defensive squads was standing behind him.

Zac Gallen looked much more like himself over the final two months of 2025.



Over his last 11 starts, he posted a 3.32 ERA with a 1.08 WHIP while holding opponents to a .206 AVG.



On the other hand, the Cubs have one of the best defenses in baseball as they are loaded with Gold Glove winners, so it seems more than safe to say that his ERA would improve.

If Chicago has a couple more tricks up their sleeve before opening day rolls around, then it just might be able to take down the Dodgers and represent the National League in the World Series.

