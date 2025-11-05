What Trading Andrew Kittredge Means For The Cubs
In the first official trade of the offseason for the Chicago Cubs, the NL Central runner-ups have sent veteran pitcher Andrew Kittredge to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations. In trading Kittredge, the Cubs are now off the hook for his $9 million option for the 2026 MLB season.
The Orioles take back a pitcher that they originally sent to the Cubs for young shortstop Wilfri De La Cruz, a teenager from the Dominican Republic. With the transaction taking place, Chicago moves on from Kittredge's salary while providing the ability to sign another player to fill the void and to re-sign any of their own free agents.
Chicago will also be without Shota Imanaga and Keegan Thompson. Both do have a chance to sign with the Cubs and come back. However, that currently looks unlikely for either pitcher.
Kittredge and the Cubs
A veteran of nine years in MLB, the Spokane, Washington native was a part of the Tampa Bay Rays team that lost in the World Series to the Philadelphia Phillies in 2020 (but did not appear in the postseason that year). Chicago saw him as an asset to trade for ahead of the deadline this past season.
Since he joined the Cubs, Kittredge made an impact in the bullpen as closer Daniel Palencia was injured towards the end of the season. Aside from two bad outings against the Cincinnati Reds, the now-former Cub was consistent.
The lack of another veteran relief pitcher hurts the Cubs bullpen. However, saving $9 million allows the team to replenish its corps of hurlers in the late innings of a game.
Shortly after acquiring Kittredge, the Cubs reliever pitched an immaculate inning against the Orioles on August 6.
Kittredge earned all five of his saves during the 2025 MLB regular season with Chicago. He also recorded eight more holds in two months with the Cubs while adding to his 64 total strikeouts on the year.
His success continued for Chicago when he pitched three more stellar innings in as many games against another NL Central foe, the Pittsburgh Pirates. Kittredge struck out three more batters while allowing just one hit. He also earned his third win of the season during the series against the Pirates.
Unfortunately for Chicago, Kittredge struggled a bit during the postseason. In three of his five postseason appearances for the Cubs, the 35-year-old pitcher gave up a run.
Despite recording two holds and a save during the 2025 MLB Playoffs for Chicago, Kittredge surrendered a pair of home runs against the Milwaukee Brewers. His ERA ballooned by two full runs from the regular season to the postseason.
With three NL Golden Glovers on defense in outfielders Ian Happ and Pete Crow-Armstrong, as well as second baseman Nico Hoerner, the Cubs are solid on defense and have many other strong hitters like right fielder Seiya Suzuki and shortstop Dansby Swanson returning.
Pitching is clearly the team's focus this winter. Moving on from Kittredge and Imanaga's contracts could suggest the Cubs are making space for upgrades.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News