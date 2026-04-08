What's Next for Cubs Following Devastating Cade Horton Injury

The Chicago Cubs received an absolutely crushing blow to their pitching staff on Tuesday with it becoming official that young right-hander Cade Horton will miss the rest of the year after elbow surgery.

Things had been trending that way for a couple of days, but that didn't make it any easier of a pill to swallow when Craig Counsell made the announcement. Horton, who had been Chicago's best arm last year and was off to a strong start again, will return sometime next season, and the Cubs will have to make do without him.

Horton cannot simply be replaced, but the team is going to have to do its best to move forward without him. Needless to say, healthy names internally are going to be absolutely critical, but they could make an outside addition as well.

Cubs could sign Lucas Giolito to bolster staff

Boston Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Chicago was urged to pursue Giolito even before the Horton news became definitive, and signing him just became all the more critical. After a strong season for the Boston Red Sox last year, he remains available and ready to sign with a team, and though he's not the ace Horton is, he could soften the blow.

Other teams are dealing with pitching injuries as well, though, so if this is the direction Jed Hoyer is going to take, he had better move quickly in trying to lock him down.

In the meantime, this team has a new ace for this season.

Edward Cabrera must step up big for the Cubs

Chicago Cubs pitcher Edward Cabrera | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Chicago's big-time trade addition from this offseason was already off to a strong start, but he is going to have to continue to produce and stay healthy if this staff is going to stay afloat. Cabrera has yet to give up an earned run in 11.2 innings across his first two starts and looks like a star.

This is exactly what the Cubs need if they are going to find a way to weather this storm and move past it without their highest ceiling pitcher available. In terms of other internal names, though, there are several who now become pieces of the puzzle for Chicago.

Cubs have several arms who now become starter contenders

Javier Assad | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, Javier Assad made his first start of the year after being called up and was very impressive, so he likely figures into the plan moving forward. Guys who did not make the final cut for the rotation are going to be critical as well.

Colin Rea and Ben Brown were always going to start games for this team at some point, and now that need has just become a whole lot more urgent. Chicago does not have one name that can replace Horton, but they will certainly attempt to do so by committee.

If multiple guys can step up their game, perhaps the Cubs can weather this storm and still have a very strong year in the pitching staff.