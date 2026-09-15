Cubs Get a Big Win: David Peterson Deals, More PCA History, Braves Can't Keep Up

After a disappointing series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Chicago Cubs reminded everyone why they are a genuine playoff threat.

Their 7-3 win over the Atlanta Braves made for one of the team's most well-rounded efforts of the season. Not only did they get an excellent start on the mound, but they played incredibly efficient baseball at the plate. And, to no surprise, this was all led by the likely MVP.

Let's get into it!

David Peterson Deals

Sep 14, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher David Peterson (19) throws the ball against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Cubs continue to get more than they expected from David Peterson. Taking the mound against one of the most well-rounded squads in baseball, Peterson kept the 88-win Atlanta Braves in check for 6.0 innings of action.

While he did walk another three batters (bringing his total to 13 over his last four games), Peterson made sure those trips to first didn't come back to hurt him. He allowed only three hits total, striking out seven batters in the process. The Atlanta Braves put a ton of balls in the air and are one of the best slugging squads in the league. Nevertheless, Peterson forced them to play his game, continuing to generate a fair share of grounders for his elite infield defense to gobble up.

Peterson has now allowed 2 earned runs or fewer in 10 of his last 12 games. And in one of those outings, he allowed just 3 earned runs. It also sure feels noteworthy that Craig Counsell allowed him to go 6.0 full innings this time out. The manager hasn't been afraid to have a quick leash in recent games, and Peterson had only two outings with 6+ innings since August 1 coming into the night.

The bullpen also deserves a tip of the cap. While Javier Assad would come in and allow a pair of runs, Ryan Rolison and Ryan Zeferjahn did their jobs. Did the latter load the bases and put a good scare into the Wrigley faithful? Sure, but he managed to force a double-play ball to get the final two outs of the night. At this point in the season, the Cubs will gladly take what they can get.

Duh ... PCA Bounces Back

Sep 14, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) gestures after hitting a two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates series was one to forget for Pete Crow-Armstrong. The NL MVP frontrunner went quiet at a crucial time for the team, going hitless in the last two games of the series. To little surprise, however, the emerging superstar made up for it on Monday night.

When you're facing off against a team like Atlanta, you need your studs to be ... well ... studly. Crow-Armstrong did exactly that with a four-hit showing, which started in the bottom of the second inning with a 2-run double. He would come up again in the fourth inning, hitting a single before recording his 37th steal of the year.

For those keeping track at home, this means he is only three away from the prestigious 40/40 Club!

Speaking of which, the sixth inning is where Crow-Armstrong would smash his 42 homer of the year. With Carson Kelly stationed at first, the moonshot would put the Cubs up 7-0. Crow-Armstrong's final hit would come in the bottom of the eighth, when he singled on a sharp liner. He and Kelly were on base ready to do some more damage, but a double-play ball would send things into the top of the ninth.

The top Wild Card spot is on the line and one of the best teams in baseball is in the building. It was the perfect time for Crow-Armstrong to step up, and that's exactly what he did. The magnitude of what he's doing this season is truly hard to describe, but don't take my word for it! Just look at all the bonkers stats!

According to OptaSTATS, Crow-Armstrong now has seven games this year with 4+ hits, multiple extra-base hits, and a home run. Who's done that at the MLB level in a single season before? That's right ... no one!

Crow-Armstrong also broke a tie with the late Ryne Sandberg for the most games in a single season with a home run AND stolen base (8). Whether it's locally or nationally, the guy just can't stop making history!

Pete Crow-Armstrong now has 8 games this year with at least a home run and SB, breaking a tie with 1991 Ryne Sandberg for the most in a season by a Cubs player since the modern SB rule was adopted (1898) https://t.co/SBopFffjIR — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) September 15, 2026

Just Give Yourself a Chance

Sep 14, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) and Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner (2) celebrate their win against the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Technically, the Chicago Cubs control their own destiny moving forward. Are the Philadelphia Phillies breathing down their necks? Absolutely, but they own the tiebreaker advantage, meaning the top Wild Card spot is there for the taking if they can win enough games.

Taking down this talented Atlanta Braves team in the first of three is a fantastic start. Fans can only hope it's the sign of a real late-season surge, especially after getting swept by the Brewers and barely hanging on to steal a series from the Pirates. It's all about just putting yourself in a position to succeed, and there is no question the Cubs did that better than they had in the last handful of games.

Indeed, Craig Counsell's team ended up putting 13 runners in scoring position. Only three may have made their way around the bases, but that's the kind of consistent offensive pressure that can give an opposing team real problems. This is particularly true when we consider the team as a whole struck out only four times. The Braves may not have had their best arm on the mound, but that's still something to feel good about.

At the end of the day, Baseball is a game of margins. The more opportunities you give yourself, the better chance you'll have of walking away with the win. The Cubs have to have that small-ball mindset down the stretch.

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