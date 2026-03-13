Cubs Slugging Prospect Projected to Extends Franchise’s Exceptional Streak

Ethan Conrad is a player Chicago Cubs fans are familiar with by name only. After all, he hasn’t played a professional game yet.

The 21-year-old was Chicago’s first-round pick in 2025 out of Wake Forest. He didn’t play in pro baseball last year because he was still recovering from a dislocated throwing shoulder, an injury he suffered in his junior season.

That may have led to him sliding to the Cubs at No. 16 overall. But, MLB Pipeline believed enough in Conrad’s talent to slot him as the organization’s No. 3 prospect going into 2026.

Now, MLB Pipeline has released its bold predictions for each team for 2026. For the Cubs, the prediction involves Conrad and him potentially extending a streak that has been continued by some of the best prospects in the organization’s recent history.

Ethan Conrad’s chance to extend streak

Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete-Crow Armstrong. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

MLB Pipeline believes Conrad will have a 20-home run, 20-stolen base season in his debut as a pro. If he does that, he’ll give Chicago a minor league player with those numbers for the fifth straight season. It’s a notable list.

The most recent member is BJ Murray, who was the Cubs’ 15th-round pick in 2021 and has had an exceptional Major League spring training with Chicago. With Double-A Knoxville last season, he had 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases with a slash of .242/.363/.418.

In 2024, it was Matt Shaw, who is entering his second season with the Cubs and is now carving out a role as a super-utility player after the signing of Alex Bregman to play third base. That was his first full professional season, and he had 21 home runs and 31 stolen bases as he slashed .284/.379/.488.

Pete Crow-Armstrong helped the streak along in 2023. Now an All-Star and a future MVP candidate, he was still just a promising player when he hit 20 home runs and stole 37 bases, slashing .283/.365/.511. He made his Major League debut late that season.

Pete Crow-Armstrong | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 2022, the Cubs had two players who did it. Alexander Canario, last with the Pittsburgh Pirates, had 37 home runs and 23 stolen bases as he slashed .252/.343/.556. Jake Slaughter had 23 home runs and 36 stolen bases while he slashed .284/.381/.514.

Conrad played in 21 games for the Demon Deacons before the injury and the ensuing surgery. But his numbers were intriguing. He slashed .372/.495/.744 with a 1.238 OPS, including seven home runs and 27 RBI. That was his only season in the ACC. Before that, he played two seasons at Marist.