Which Chicago Cubs Prospects Actually Matter in 2026

Opening Day is rapidly approaching and the Chicago Cubs are looking set for their first matchup at the end of March. The roster is starting to shape up nicely and could include some top prospects following their spring training performances.

The Cubs organization is well known for developing young talent, such as Pete Crow-Armstrong, who made his debut in 2023 at 21. This is a team ready to win now, so trusting the less-experienced is a high honor for those who get it.

The first name that immediately comes to mind as a player in the pipeline who matters this year is Moisés Ballesteros, who made his debut last season but is entering his rookie year in 2026. Ballesteros is not only showing that he isn't afraid of big-league pitchers but also that he can fill a role the Cubs need.

Outfielder Kevin Alcantara is also a hitter who could be an option off the bench, or even fill a starting role in the field, as Chicago's outfield depth has thinned with the departure of Tucker and the trade that sent Owen Caissie to the Marlins.

Ballesteros's role

Ballesteros has looked penciled in to make the squad since before spring training began, and it is highly likely that he'll be on the 40-man roster at the start of the campaign — most likely at designated hitter.

The 22-year-old made his debut in 2025 at the DH position, and in the games he played for the Cubs, has batted nearly .300 (.298) while slugging over .470. He then kept the momentum rolling into training.

In the five games he has played, he has stepped up to bat 15 times and has batted in six runs, while hitting over .355 to complement an OPS of .829. Chicago can start him at DH, which then moves Seiya Suzuki into the field.

Path for Alcantara

Looking at the year that the 23-year-old had in Triple-A last season, where he slashed .266/.349/.470 in 102 games, the first assumption would be that he earned a spot to start the year on the roster. However, spring training hasn't gone too well for him.

Alcantara has an OPS under .400 while batting a .118. With a strong start in Triple-A, he can fight his way back to the right side of the line. Alcantara needs a little more time before he's ready to take on the elite arms in the majors.

With the lack of players who are ready to play in the outfield, there is an opening for him to step up, and he will definitely be one to watch. Ballesteros is ready to go now and will be an X-factor for the team right off the bat.