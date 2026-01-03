MLB Selects The Cubs Minor League Prospect Set To Break Out In 2026

Gauging how young talent develops isn’t easy. That's why Major League teams like the Chicago Cubs invest so much into it.

For every player that makes it to the Majors and plays even one game, there are dozens that never get there. Development isn’t linear, though that’s what every team hopes.

The Cubs took a volume approach overseas last January when it came to middle infielders. Chicago signed three out of the Dominican Republic — Wilfri De La Cruz at $2.3 million, Juan Tomas at $1.1 million, and Juan Cabada at $1.5 million. All played shortstop, which can easily translate to second base. Chances are good that at least one will fail to reach the Majors.

Recently, MLB.com selected a minor league breakthrough candidate for each organization for 2026. Many of the prospects selected were in the organization’s Top 30 per MLB Pipeline.

For the Cubs, the experts selected Cabada, the organization’s No. 14 prospect and the highest ranked of the three players.

Juan Cabada as Chicago Cubs Prospect

Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Cabada is only 17 years old and has played one minor league season. Like most Dominican players, he made his debut in the Dominican Summer League. On the surface, he had a solid, but not spectacular, debut. He slashed .287/.429/.426 with three home runs and 29 RBI. The reasons for his potential breakthrough require a deeper look.

He played in 42 games and had 136 at-bats. He drew 20 walks against 31 strikeouts, showing a solid eye at the plate. MLB scouts noted that one of his best assets is his plate approach, with their scouts describing it as “advanced.” He also has above-average speed. He stole 20 bases and was caught just three times. The bottom line is that he gets on base and can get into scoring position on his own.

His scouting grades underscore that point. On the 20-80 scale, his highest grades are 55 for hitting, running, and arm strength. His power is the lowest at 45. At 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds, he has time and room to grow into his frame. Those same MLB scouts see him as a projected 15-to-20 home run hitter in the Majors. He’s now listed as a second baseman and third baseman.

Where he lands in 2026 should be interesting. Chicago won’t be in a rush to move him through the system. Some players spend more than one season in the DSL, depending on performance. Since Cabada is described as having an advanced approach at the plate and is praised for his work ethic, a move stateside to the Arizona Complex League is a possible next step. There, he would face better pitching than in the DSL, making a potential breakthrough in 2026 more valuable to him and the Cubs’ future.

The latest Chicago Cubs News

Insider Pushes Back On Cubs’ Reported Tatsuya Imai Interest

MLB Insider's Alex Bregman Update Raises Red Flag For Cubs

Cubs Have Reportedly ‘Checked On’ $186 Million Star Shortstop

Insider Explains Cubs’ Free Agency Plan After Failed Tatsuya Imai Pursuit