Cubs Have Reportedly ‘Checked On’ $186 Million Star Shortstop

As Cubs fans across the country lament Tatsuya Imai signing with the Astros, a new rumor suggests the team may be looking at a surprising option to strengthen the roster, and they aren’t alone.

“Three previously unreported teams have checked on superstar Bo Bichette: Yankees, Dodgers, and Cubs,” New York Post columnist Jon Heyman reported.

Though all three clubs have “checked on” the shortstop, it doesn’t necessarily mean they’re actively pursuing him. We have no real way of knowing yet how high the Cubs’ interest in Bichette is, but the 28-year-old could be an interesting infield addition.

Bo Bichette last season

Last season was a bit of an outlier for the shortstop, who struggled defensively. Bichette was in the 1st percentile for range at shortstop and the 36th percentile for arm. While he’s still relatively young, a positional move to second or third base in the near future seems increasingly likely, especially given his field performance.

Bichette finished 2025 going .311/.357/.483 at the plate and has a career slash of .294/.337/.469 over seven years in the league, per Baseball Reference. His offensive strength makes up for his defensive struggles last season, but he could be more valuable to the Cubs at third base rather than as a shortstop or second baseman.

Assuming Nico Hoerner stays in Chicago — which, at this point, could be a big ‘if’ — the Cubs will be looking to bolster the third base spot, and Bichette could be a great answer. Plus, if teams are looking at Bichette at second or third base and not just as a shortstop, it could influence the markets for existing third basemen like Alex Bregman, Kazuma Okamoto and Eugenio Suarez.

Bichette is a strong athlete, one Toronto should be looking to re-sign as a high priority. However, the Blue Jays have also been linked to two other key free agents this offseason: Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker and Boston third baseman Alex Bregman.

There’s been no official decision yet, but Bregman will likely re-sign in Boston. Assuming that happens, Tucker and Bichette will become even more valuable options for the Cubs. But will the front office be willing to invest in a long-term deal for a player like Bichette? It’s hard to be optimistic, given their track record.

It’s impossible to know how serious the Cubs’ interest in Bichette is, but it could mean they’re looking to replace Matt Shaw in some capacity, especially given their intense pursuit of Bregman. Now with Bichette potentially in the mix, the desire to move Shaw from third base seems even more obvious.

It’s a bit surprising, given what team president Jed Hoyer said about Shaw at the winter meetings.

“Honestly, I’ve been surprised by the number of media reports that kind of link us to different guys,” Hoyer said in early December. “There’s zero lack of confidence in Matt. Actually, I would say the opposite.”

Shaw batted .226/.295/.394 last season and was 9th in the 2025 National League Rookie of the Year voting, tied with the Dodgers’ Jack Dreyer. He’s on a pre-arbitration contract through 2027, so he’ll be sticking around for at least two more seasons, but should the Cubs pick up a stronger third base option, it’s likely Shaw will move into more of a utility role.

