Watch Cubs Catching Prospect Owen Ayers Blast A 426-Foot Bomb In The Arizona Fall League

The Chicago Cubs have plenty of good sluggers in their farm system who have been catching the spotlight, with the most recent being Owen Caissie, who made his major league debut just this season.

Now, there is another player who is making some noise in the Arizona Fall League, in catcher Owen Ayers.

For those who don't know, this is a development league for the top minor league prospects to work on their skills against some of the best that farm systems have to offer. There are only six teams, as each MLB team sends seven of its best to compete for around six weeks after the playoffs in the majors come to a close.

Now, the Cubs have a 24-year-old who just started in Single-A last season, immediately after he was drafted, and he has quickly made an impression on the organization. He is suiting up for the Mesa Solar Sox, who were playing the semi-finals today and are now moving onto the finals after Ayers hit a three-run, 426-foot bomb.

Watch the blast below:

426 feet

107.1 mph@Cubs catching prospect Owen Ayers puts Mesa ahead with a three-run blast in an @mlbAZFallLeague quarterfinal. pic.twitter.com/NkKCpScngp — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) November 12, 2025

Ayers in the Minors

Single-A didn't start as phenomenally for Ayers, which is to be expected. He jumped right from college ball at Marshall University to the pros with no break in between. However, 2025 has treated him much better.

Ayers had a slash line of .238/.341/.420 with 47 RBI to complement six homers, which isn't flashy, but he missed more than half of the season on the injured list, and now, after his performance in the AFL, it is unlikely he will start in Single-A next year.

MORE: Scott Boras Revals Major Cubs Advantage In Dylan Cease Free Agent Chase



It is impossible to skip over his stats from the AFL, as he is by far the best hitter on Mesa and one of the best bats across the league so far. Amongst all players, he ranks near the top across the board:

22 Drawn Walks (1st)

.539 On-Base Percentage (2nd)

.379 Batting Average (4th)

25 Total Hits (T-5th)

1.130 OPS (7th)

.591 Slugging Percentage (8th)

16 RBI (T-9th)

Right now, the Cubs are set with their primary catcher, Carson Kelly. And while his debut is a long way off, it is exciting to see how he is progressing. Next season could be a game-changer for Ayers, and he could be looking at a spot on the roster in a couple years.