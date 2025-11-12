Scott Boras Sends Cryptic Message On Potential Cody Bellinger Cubs Reunion

It seems inevitable that Chicago Cubs fans will get news that Kyle Tucker has signed with another team in free agency at some point in the coming weeks or months.

This is because reports indicate that Chicago's front office will not be willing to pay Tucker (who is the consensus top free agent available) the $400 million or so that he's expected to command this winter. While this doesn't come as a surprise, given that the Cubs have still never spent $200 million on a single player, it will still be tough to see Tucker take his talents elsewhere.

Sep 8, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

But Chicago's brass also understands that they'll need to replace Tucker's production in their lineup. Luckily, there are several compelling options available, including two guys who, like Tucker, are left-handed hitters. And both of these options have already played for the Cubs before.

The first one is Kyle Schwarber, who spent the first six seasons of his MLB career in Chicago and is fresh off a season where he hit 56 regular season home runs with the Philadelphia Phillies. The other option is Cody Bellinger, who played for the Cubs in 2023 and 2024 before getting traded to the New York Yankees after the Cubs acquired Tucker last offseason.

Bellinger had a good season in the Bronx, hitting .272 with an .814 OPS, 29 home runs, and 98 RBIs in the regular season. So long as Bellinger doesn't harbor any hard feelings towards Chicago for trading him, a reunion would seemingly make sense for both sides.

Cody Bellinger is swinging

The @Cubs are leading pic.twitter.com/rA86IdDQX4 — MLB (@MLB) June 13, 2024

Scott Boras' Stance on Cody Bellinger-Cubs Reunion Raises Eyebrows

Cody Bellinger's agent is the infamous Scott Boras, who just about every baseball fan has some sort of opinion on.

Cubs fans will surely have an opinion about what Boras had to say when asked about whether Bellinger would be open to returning to Chicago on November 12.

"I think Cody is open to, he wants to play on a winning team. That's really his mark," Boras said, per an X post from Marquee Sports Network.

“He wants to play on a winning team.”



Scott Boras when asked if Cody Bellinger would be open to a return to Chicago. pic.twitter.com/R8yLEuXGmv — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 12, 2025

This cryptic comment is getting mixed reactions from fans. Some feel like the Cubs' making it to the NLDS last season is proof they're a "winning team," while others feel like Chicago not having won the NL Central division since 2020 suggests they might not be winning enough for Boras and Bellinger.

Ultimately, fans will have to wait and see whether Bellinger is willing to entertain a return to Chicago. And one way or another, they will be able to return to this sentiment from Boras.