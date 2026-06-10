The Chicago Cubs (34-33) dropped the first of three games with the Colorado Rockies (25-42), who are currently known as the single-worst team in baseball.

It represents a new low for the North-Siders as they embark on a six-game West Coast road trip. And, worst of all, the game wasn't particularly close.

The Rockies put up 7 runs in the first three innings, which proved to be too much for the Cubs' lowly offense to overcome. This has been far too big of a theme has been the theme. Likewise, there were multiple chances for the Cubs to score and shrink the deficit, notably a bases-loaded situation in the 3rd inning that netted only a single run.

The combination of a poor start from Colin Rea and the bats going 0-8 in RISP, made it another tough watch for Cubs fans as their team sits only one game above .500 on the season.

Here's some more thoughts on Tuesday night's 7-3 loss ...

Still searching for that big hit

Jun 9, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Cubs first baseman Michael Busch (29) runs off a solo home run in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Cubs' offense has struggled quite a bit as of late in their last 20 games. We went through some of those numbers before the game in our lineup post. Overall, the Cubs' offense isn't hitting enough extra-base hits and, in general, lacks power.

Michael Busch did add a solo home run, his seventh of the year, but that was one of the Cubs two extra-base hits on the night. The other was a Dansby Swanson leadoff double in the 3rd that lead to the Cubs scoring only one run (Bregman Sac Fly), even though they loaded the bases up.

But despite just eight hits, six of which were singles, the Cubs were able to manufacture some scoring chances, working four walks on the night, as well. The 6th inning was a microcosm of the Cubs' season, starting with a Busch solo home run, followed by a Bregman single and Ian Happ walking.

Seiya Suzuki would ground out to third base, driving in a run. Alas, Nico Hoerner would ground out on the next pitch, and Michael Conforto would ground out in his pinch-hit at-bat to end the inning. And the Cubs would then follow up that up with a 1-2-3 inning in the 7th, only forcing Rockies pitcher Brennan Bernardino to throw 11 pitches.

The Cubs' offense isn't totally broken, but there is a real power issue in their lineup right now. All it would take is someone in this order to start driving the ball more consistently to see their run total jump back to the top of the league. But night after night, this offense continues to come up empty with runners in scoring position, and the lack of pop might be to blame.

Rea gets roughed up by the Rockies

Jun 9, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Colin Rea (53) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

I had a feeling Colin Rea might get rocked in this outing. The makings for a Colorado blowup were there, and Hunter Goodman made Rea pay six pitches into the outing, crushing a 2-run homer. Ezequiel Tovar got ahead of Rea 2-0 in the 2nd and hit a solo homer. The Rockies would tack on two more runs to make it 5-0. Edouard Julien then drove in two more in the 3rd after Rea issued two walks and allowed a single to load the bases.

Rea would allow Rockies prospect Cole Carrigg to hit a triple, his first-ever MLB hit, and eventually would be pulled in the 5th after 4.2 innings of work – 7 total runs allowed on nine hits and three walks. Taking a look at Rea's pitcher report via Baseball Savant, the 35-year-old veteran threw 79 pitches, 49 of them being fastballs.

That's not totally uncommon for Rea, who leans on his fastball 41% of the time, but he only threw his pitches for strikes 11 times. And taking a look at his strike zone, almost all of his misses were breaking balls and were bad misses. Command was clearly an issue for Rea, and despite only six "hard-hit" balls by Colorado, the 7 runs were the most he's given up in a start since June 22nd of last year.

Nevertheless, we can't be too hard on Colin Rea. After all, he's taken the bump more than any other pitcher for the Cubs since last season, and he came into this year expecting to be in the bullpen.

Via @WatchMarquee, Colin Rea is the workhorse of the Chicago Cubs rotation. pic.twitter.com/jNr4vYuf2W — Brett Taylor (@Brett_A_Taylor) June 10, 2026

Bullpen a bright spot in another non-competitive game

Apr 28, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Ryan Rolison (33) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

The Cubs' bullpen was solid, covering 3.1 innings between Ryan Rolison, Ethan Roberts, and Hoby Milner. It doesn't mean much in a loss, but after only getting 4.2 out of Rea, it was good that Craig Counsell didn't have to burn through many arms.

Especially with the news that Jameson Taillon will likely be out until after the All-Star break. Not great!

"We're looking post All-Star break, after the All-Star break would be what we're shooting for."



Craig Counsell provides an update on Jameson Taillon's hamstring strain. pic.twitter.com/GlbPcqVDEU — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 10, 2026

Nice to see Roberts get some work after being called up on Tuesday. He's got a 1.86 ERA on the season in 19.1 innings of work, but his low strikeout rate (19.4%) and high walk rate (9.7%) suggest regression is coming for the 28-year-old reliever. Still, his nearly 60% ground ball rate suddenly makes all his numbers make sense – he's a fun arm who deserves more run in the Cubs bullpen.

Cubs will try again later today in Colorado, sending Shota Imanaga to the mound opposite Michael Lorenzen. First pitch at 7:40 pm CT.

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