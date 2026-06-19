The Cubs Officially Have a New Top 100 Prospect

Well, that was fast!

Earlier on Thursday, we published a Chicago Cubs top prospect check-in featuring one of the hottest names in the organization: Josiah Hartshorn.

It was obvious that it wouldn't be long before Hartshorn was a top-100 prospect in MLB. But as of Thursday afternoon, he is on that list!

OF Josiah Hartshorn (#Cubs) joins the Top 100 Prospects list upon Joe Mack's graduation.



Scouting report, video and more on the switch-hitter who has a 1.014 OPS across two levels in his debut season: https://t.co/SxZHSxMpQB pic.twitter.com/4irffXv6I4 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 18, 2026

The 19-year-old switch-hitter makes his debut on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects list at No. 100 following Miami Marlins catcher Joe Mack's graduation from prospect status. A player loses prospect status once he accumulates 130 at-bats, 50 innings pitched, or 45 total days on an MLB active roster.

Hartshorn is also now the Cubs' No. 4 prospect, making a three-spot leap from the last update.

Hartshorn joins Jefferson Rojas (No. 79), Pedro Ramirez (No. 81), and Jaxon Wiggins (No. 84) as the four Cubs prospects on the list.

The Cubs drafted Hartshorn in the sixth round (No. 181 overall) in the 2025 MLB Draft out of Orange Lutheran High School in California. He was committed to play college baseball at Texas A&M, but the Cubs lured him to the pros with a $2 million bonus — a record sum for a player drafted that late ("Early second-round money," wrote MLB Pipeline of his payday).

The Cubs clearly liked what they saw in the high schooler, who once hit 23 home runs at Globe Life Field during 2024 All-Star Weekend's High School Home Run Derby.

A year ago tomorrow, @josiahhartshorn was blasting off in a big league ballpark at the High School Home Run Derby.



Now he's been selected by the @Cubs in the 6th round of the MLB Draft: https://t.co/xxYoZ08g3R pic.twitter.com/j2boSQqcfW — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 14, 2025

The power was already there when he was just 17, and he's now become a total force at the plate in his first full pro season.

Now with the High-A South Bend Cubs, Hartshorn is slashing .403/.463/.821 (1.284 OPS) with eight home runs and 28 RBI in 19 games since his promotion from Single-A Myrtle Beach. In his first 58 total minor-league games, he's carrying an incredible slash line of .316/.436/.578 (1.014 OPS) with 13 home runs, 53 RBI, and just one more strikeout (44) than he has walks (43).

"Hartshorn's lefty stroke isn't as polished as his righty swing but comes with more bat speed. While he stands out most with his 6-foot, 220-pound frame and raw power, he's more than just a masher. He has a disciplined approach and showed the ability to handle quality pitching on the high school showcase circuit," reads a portion of MLB Pipeline's scouting report on Hartshorn.

We don't have a crystal ball over here at Cubs on SI, but it's looking pretty likely that Hartshorn will continue to climb up the Top 100 with each new update this season!

Sign up for our free newsletter to stay up-to-date with all things Chicago Cubs.